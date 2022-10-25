UAE slams visa ban on all citizens of Ghana, 20 other African countries

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates(UAE) have announced a visa ban slapped on Ghana and 20 other African nationalities seeking to visit Dubai with immediate effect.
Other countries affected by the visa ban include Uganda, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Cameroon, Nigeria, Liberia, Burundi, the Republic of Guinea, Gambia, Togo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Benin, Ivory Coast, Congo, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, Comoros, and the Dominican Republic.
In a notice issued to trade partners including travel agents, authorities indicated that all applications should be rejected.
"This is to inform you that we will not be posting 30 days visa applications for these nationalities effective today, October 18, 2022,”.Any applications from the above-mentioned countries will be sent back or cancelled", a report that cited a notice from Emirati authorities has directed
Reason
No reason was given as to why UAE had taken the decision, but sources said the move was aimed at keeping away African nationalities who had taken advantage of the visit visas to overstay in the UAE.
Many people, especially Africans seeking to work in UAE, mostly in Dubai have in the past been using the 30-day visit visas as a scapegoat to stay in the country.
It is said that after applying and getting a visit visa, one then flies to the country as a visitor but uses this time to look for a job.
It has also been said that many on visit visas end up overstaying in the country illegally while working without legalizing their stay in the sand dunes country.