U.S. donates Armoured Personnel Carriers to Ghana Armed Forces

Diana Mensah May - 09 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The United States (U.S.) has donated 14 Puma M36 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to boost the country’s security operations and strengthen its response to growing threats, particularly along its northern borders.

The Mine-Resistant Ambush-Protected (MRAP) vehicles are designed to enhance troop mobility and protection in high-risk areas, especially where Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and ambushes are prevalent.

Its integration into GAF operations will enhance force protection and survivability, enabling rapid deployment and effective deterrence against both internal and external threats.

The donation follows a four-week intensive training programme where 40 Ghanaian soldiers were equipped with essential skills in vehicle handling, tactical manoeuvrering and both basic and emergency maintenance protocols.

The training is expected to continue in the months ahead to ensure peak performance of the fleet.

Partnership

The U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, reaffirmed her country’s commitment to strengthening security partnership with Ghana, emphasising that the cooperation went far beyond the supply of military hardware.

The armoured vehicles that were donated to the Ghana Armed Forces

“The U.S.–Ghana security partnership will continue to provide the highest-quality equipment available from the United States. Working together strengthens both Ghana and the United States,” she said.

She revealed that the vehicles, worth over $60 million, were to help Ghana secure its internal and border areas, saying, “This equipment supports Ghana’s mission of ensuring border integrity, making both Ghana and the United States safer. That safety is the foundation of Ghana’s prosperity and ours.”

“This is not just a handover of vehicles—it is a complete package. It is a commitment to sustaining these assets through proper training, responsible use, and long-term maintenance.

That’s what true partnership looks like,” she added.

Cooperation

Reflecting on her three-year tenure as ambassador, Ms Palmer said she had witnessed robust cooperation between the two nations.

“Ghana hosted Flintlock in both 2023 and 2024 and received critical equipment. Together, we co-hosted maritime and land forces summits,” she said.

The ambassador highlighted ongoing collaborations such as the Medical Civil Action Programme(MEDCAP), as part of Ghana’s fourth year of participation in African Lion military exercises.

“American soldiers consistently leave these exercises with a profound appreciation for the professionalism and discipline of the Ghana Armed Forces. They learn a great deal from Ghanaian troops and that spirit of shared growth is what makes our partnership so valuable,” she added.

Appreciation

The Minister of Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, on behalf of the President, John Dramani Mahama, expressed his appreciation to the government and the people of the United States for the generous and strategic gesture.

He said over the years, the US had remained a dependable partner in the capacity-building journey of the GAF, providing training, technical assistance and equipment support.

The vehicles, the minister said, would enhance troop protection, mobility, and effectiveness in counter-terrorism operations and internal security efforts, including the fight against illegal mining, also known as “galamsey.



While commending the leadership of the GAF for their professionalism and tireless commitment to excellence in service, Dr Boamah further assured the donors that the GAF would deploy the assets responsibly and effectively, in line with their mandate to safeguard the territorial integrity of Ghana.