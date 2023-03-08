Türkiye, Rwanda envoys bid farewell to Ghana

Donald Ato Dapatem Mar - 08 - 2023 , 10:20

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commended the outgoing envoys of Rwanda and Turkiye for their relentless efforts in strengthening the relations and trade cooperation between their countries and Ghana.

He gave the assurance that Ghana and their respective countries would work assiduously to continue to build on the foundations they have laid and also strengthen the cooperation on various fields of endeavour for the benefit of Ghana on one side and Rwanda and Türkiye on the other side.

Farewell meeting

President Akufo-Addo made the commendation when the two envoys called on him at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday at separate times to bid him farewell after completing their duty tours of the country.

The two ladies are Ozlem Ergun Uluesen, who has represented Türkiye for a little over four years, and Dr Aisa Kirabo Kacyira, who is the first Rwandan High Commissioner to Ghana who worked for three years.

Türkiye

Reacting to comments by Ms Uluesen, President Akufo-Addo described her as being at the heart of facilitating the growth and relations between Ghana and Türkiye in the areas of energy, infrastructure and education.

“You have really laid a solid foundation for the future of the Turkish and Ghanaian relation and I appreciate very much in my capacity as President,” he added.

The President said Ghana was sorry about the two tragedies that her country recorded – terrorist attacks and earthquake – which destroyed property and claimed lives, including that of Ghanaian football international, Christian Atsu Twasam.

He said Atsu’s family had asked him to express their gratitude for the assistance offered to bring their relative back and added that he also had the opportunity to talk to his Turkiye counterpart during their difficult period.

Gratitude

Ms Uluesen expressed gratitude to the Ghana Navy for its role in securing a Turkish vessel when it was attacked by pirates on the high seas.

She said Türkiye was targeting $1 billion for mutual trade volume and gave the Turkish authorities’ assurance to continue to work to make that happen.

“I have worked to promote investment opportunities in Ghana to Turkish investors,” the departing Turkish envoy added.

Rwanda

Addressing Dr Kacyira, President Akufo-Addo said she had justified her position as the first High Commissioner of Rwanda to Ghana because within the short period of her stay, the two nations had witnessed a lot of work, including the signing of general cooperation agreement.

He commended Rwanda for its support for Ghana on the international scene and also mentioned the collaboration for the establishment of a vaccine development centre by the two countries, among others, which the President indicated would yield greater results.

President Akufo-Addo said it was not an accident that of the six countries trading under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Ghana and Rwanda were part with the latter exporting coffee under the trade pact to Ghana and gave the assurance that Ghana would soon export to Rwanda.

Chancery

Dr Kacyira said though the commencement of her duties coincided with the outbreak of COVID-19, with the support of President Akufo-Addo the two countries had been able to establish and launch a chancery and vice versa.

She said in three years, Ghana and Rwanda had signed 10 agreements of cooperation and memorandum of understanding with various institutions, including Parliament, the Ministries of Trade and Industry and Foreign Affairs and Tourism.

Dr Kacyira explained that the agreements focused on three areas, namely trade and business, education and tourism.