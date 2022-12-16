Tobbin family builds GHC2.5m Teachers’ Flat for Wesley Girls’ SHS

The family of the Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Elder Samuel Nana Amo Tobbin I, has presented a two-story Teachers' flat to the Wesley Girls Senior High School at Cape Coast in the Central Region.
The cost of the fully furnished facility is estimated to be GHC 2.5 million Ghana Cedis.
The Tobbin Villa was built in honour of their daughters, Abigail and Jedidiah Tobin, who completed the school in 2018 and 2022 respectively.
The donation also aims to improve teaching and learning while alleviating housing stress among teachers.
The wife of Elder Amo Tobbin I, Mrs. Mercy Araba Sika Tobbin, who led the Tobin family in handing over the edifice to the school'', praised the teaching staff for their hard work and also impacting knowledge in the children, as well as championing human development, particularly in women.
The facility includes a six-bedroom, two-bathroom self-contained unit with a kitchen, hall, storage rooms, and a toilet, among other amenities.
Abigail Tobbin, on behalf of the family, presented the keys to the management of the Wesley Girls SHS and expressed gratitude to the school for the impact of knowledge instilled in students.
Most Rev. Dr. Paul Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, who dedicated the building, commended the Tobbin Family for the kind gesture.
He believes that the facility will undoubtedly help teachers with their housing needs at the school.