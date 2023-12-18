The Gods Are Not to Blame: Destiny calls at 7 p.m. tonight

The drums of fate beat a rhythm of anticipation today for tonight, at 7 p.m. sharp, the National Theatre stage will come alive with the timeless tragedy of “The Gods Are Not to Blame.”

This is not just a play; it is a journey into the heart of destiny.

Starting from tonight to Wednesday, it will be three days of fascinating performance of Ola Rotimi's masterpiece that swept the National Theatre on December 2 and 3.

It was met with thunderous applause, gasps of awe and lingering questions long after the curtain was dropped.

“Tonight, that magic returns, not just as a fleeting echo, but as a roaring inferno ready to burn brighter than the flaming sword on the stage,” the Director, who is also the Director.

In-Residence at the National Theatre, George Quaye, said.

He said the three days of action starting tonight was the last chance to witness Andrew Tandoh-Adote as Odewale wrestles with the weight of prophecy and the tremors of fate as David Dontoh's voice guides the audience through the intricate twists of the story.

Mr Quaye, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Image Bureau, said the audience would witness the captivating dance between mortals and gods, orchestrated by a stellar cast that includes Fred Amugi, Mawuli Semevor and the enigmatic Naa Ashorkor.

He said the performance of "The Gods Are Not to Blame" tonight was more than just a theatrical experience.

“It's a call to action, a challenge to question the fabric of existence, to confront the forces that shape our lives.

It's a mirror held up to society, reflecting our struggles, triumphs, and the constant dance between individual choice and the grand design of fate,” Mr Quaye stated.

The arts and entertainment entrepreneur urged all to leave their ordinary behind and don their cloak of curiosity and step into the National Theatre, calling on all patrons also to share their experience with loved ones, colleagues, customers, partners and friends.

Supported by the Graphic Communications Group Ltd, Mr Quaye said the tickets were already on sale and could be secured at www.imagebureaugh.com or by dialing 711*11*25#.

“Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness ‘The Gods Are Not to Blame’ at the National Theatre tonight! The fate of your evening awaits,” he stated.