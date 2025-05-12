Tema Oil Terminal donates motorbikes to Kpone District Police Station

May - 12 - 2025

The Tema Oil Terminal (TOT) has donated two brand-new Apsonic Jungle (AP 200cc) motorbikes to the Kpone District Police Headquarters. The presentation ceremony took place at the Kpone Police Station last Thursday, May 8, 2025.

TOT, a petroleum product storage and distribution depot, stores Gas Oil (Diesel) and Gasoline (Petrol) in the Heavy Industrial Area of Tema. As part of its Safety Week celebrations, TOT's management decided to support the Kpone Police Station's efforts in providing security in the area.

The Head of Operations & Maintenance, Health, Safety, Security & Environment (HSSE), Kay Amonoo, presented the motorbikes on behalf of TOT and emphasised the importance of the police's vigilante role in the catchment area where TOT operates.

The Head of Human Resources at TOT, Ama Agyemang Boafo, jointly presented the motorbikes and expressed gratitude to the Ghana Police Service for their vigilance in the area. She expressed the hope that the donation would enhance their operations.

Commander of the Kpone District Police Headquarters, Chief Superintendent Tay Seth, received the motorbikes and expressed his gratitude to TOT for their kind gesture.

He acknowledged the good working relationship between the police station and TOT and requested future vehicle donations to support their patrol team.

The Managing Director of TOT, Benjy Ofori, explained that the donation was motivated by the critical role the police played in providing security and patrol services in the vicinity of TOT's operations.

He, therefore, emphasised the importance of seamless storage, supply, and distribution of petroleum products for their clients.

TOT's donation aims to enhance the police's operational efficiency and reinforce their commitment to supporting the communities where they operate.