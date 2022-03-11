Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency rewards teachers - Overall Best takes new car

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, George Mireku Duker, has rewarded 11 teachers in the constituency for their dedicated and meritorious service.
At the Teachers Awards Day, which the MP instituted in fulfilment of a promise he made to teachers, the award winners from basic and second cycle schools in the constituency, received refrigerators, water dispensers and 50-inch Samsung televisions as gifts.
Winners
The head teacher of the Ningo M/A Basic School, Shadrack Oteng, won the Overall Best Teacher award and took home a brand new saloon car valued at US$18,000.
In the primary school category, Sampson Joe Abban emerged the best teacher, with Francisca Asante and Love Amewudzo coming second and third respectively.
Lucinder Benyiwa Aggrey was the best teacher in the Junior High School Category while Eric Danso and Faustina Arkor placed first runner-up and second runner-up respectively.
The Senior High School Category saw Andrew Amoah Donkor picking the best teacher award with Vida Asare being the first runner-up and Vivian Aku Kudzoszi coming third.
Vida Asare prevailed as the best head teacher. The second and third places were picked by Vivian Kudzoszi and Yaw Beyuo respectively.
Praise
Addressing the gathering at the event on Monday, March 8, 2022, Mr Duker, who is also the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Mines, could not hide his pride with the work by all the teachers in the constituency.
He sang their praises and extolled them for their sacrifices to the constituency which he observed had resulted in an improvement in the performance of the municipality in the West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).
He indicated that the awards had now been institutionalised and would be held annually to recognise their role in shaping the future of the children in the constituency.
Teachers Fund
Mr Duker announced the setting up of the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Teachers’ Fund that would, among other things, sustain the awards scheme.
The purpose of establishing such a fund was to help address genuine pressing needs of teachers in the municipality.
According to him, since assuming the role of MP, education had remained a priority and he had demonstrated his commitment to improving the standard of education in the constituency.
Sustainable growth
Mr Duker described education as a tool for sustainable growth.
In that respect, he said, he had put in efforts to ensure the construction of classroom blocks, donation of motorbikes, mathematical sets, furniture, computers, building materials and other items to boost education.