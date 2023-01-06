Take priests welfare seriously — Lecturer

The National Union of Ghana Catholic Diocesan Priests Associations (NUGCDPA) has held its 28th National Congress with a call on the church not to compromise the welfare of priests in any form so they can fully live up to their mission of winning souls.
A Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Professor John Kofi Tandoh, who made the call in a keynote address at the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua, last Wednesday, said in a rapidly changing world, where secularism was fast taking roots and persuading young people to abandon their belief in God, there was much work to be done.
He said there was the need to ensure that priests who facilitated in drawing souls to God were given the needed provisions to serve better.
“Our priests need the tools for ministry but also they need a motivating environment to serve as the model of Jesus and to attract more labourers into their fold. We need to take good care of our priests and to accord them the dignity and honour befitting the ministerial priesthood so they can be shepherds living with the smell of the sheep” he said.
Prof. Tandoh, who is a member of the KNUST Catholic Chaplaincy, further stated that provisions made by the mother church through its teachings and documentations seemed to be “more ideal than a reality” which called for work to be done on all levels for those ideas to be realised.
He added that the world was changing and becoming increasingly complex which cause uncertainty and chaos.
“Organisations need to adapt to these global changes and to adopt a new approach to leadership. The Church and the world are desperate for adaptive change and that change can only be led, not managed. The challenges we face are increasingly adaptive in nature, which means there are no easy answers and adaptive issues require a change of hearts and minds,” he said.
Conference
The conference, which was also the 16th Biennial Conference of the NUGCDPA, brought together Diocesan priests from across the country to deliberate on the need for a Synodal path.
The Synodal path is a call by Pope Francis to consult widely every member of the Church on how to journey together for the mission of the Church in the light of a new evangelisation in the third millennium.
Fraternity
The President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference (GCBC), Most Rev. Mathew Gyamfi, stated that it was important for the church to take the welfare of priests seriously as it encouraged them to be able to carry out their duties faithfully and selflessly and as such, a priest must not be left to his fate to take care of his problems but must be given the necessary support.
“Hence, the need to discuss the welfare of the priest during an important event like the Congress is very timely,’’ he emphasised.
Most Rev.Gyamfi added that the friendship and fraternity among priests were to be encouraged as the most important and fruitful way to support one another through the joys and the hopes, the griefs and the anxieties' of priestly life and ministry.
Thus, the deep communion between the bishop and his priests was essential to the Catholic understanding of ordained ministry and is the reason 'bishops should regard priests as brothers and friends and be concerned as far as they are able, for their material and especially for their spiritual well-being”, he said.
Welfare
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, who chaired the event, indicated that the welfare of the diocesan priests was a dynamic issue, thus it was important for the Catholic Church to actively pay particular attention to the welfare of their priests.
He urged the church to deepen their motivation and empower the priests in order ensure that they lived up to their mandate of winning souls for Christ.
“Hence it is the reason why we are looking at the welfare of the priests especially within an environment like Ghana where our external values as at now are being questioned,” Dr Ashigbey added.