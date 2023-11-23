Sustain Ghana's identity as oasis of peace in Africa - Peace Council

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Nov - 23 - 2023 , 09:31

The National Peace Council (NPC) has called on Ghanaians to help protect the peace and security of the country.

This, the council said can be attained by creating and using avenues of tolerance, cooperation, and coexistence.

The , the peace council said is a sure way to help sustain Ghana's identity as an oasis of peace in Africa.

The call followed pockets of violent clashes in some parts of the country which have resulted in some deaths.

The council in a press statement signed and issued by the Chairman, Rev Dr Ernest Adu Gyamfi cited the clashes at Kintampo in the Bono East Region, Nkwanta in the Oti Region, and Wanchiki in the North-East Region as worrying.

It noted that violence has led to the destruction of lives and property in these affected communities.

The council extended condolences to the families in the three affected communities and also urged them and all Ghanaians not to yield to any provocation and restrain themselves from taking the law into their own hands

The council in the statement reminded Ghanaians of “paragraphs (c), (d) and (i) of Article 41 of the 1992 constitution of the Republic of Ghana, which states that: "The exercise and enjoyment of rights and freedoms is inseparable from the performance of duties and obligations, and accordingly, it shall be the duty of every citizen.”

“To foster national unity and live in harmony with others; to respect the rights, freedoms and legitimate interests of others, and generally to refrain from doing acts detrimental to the welfare of other persons. To co-operate with lawful agencies in the maintenance of law and order.”