Sunyani Technical University investigates sex for grades allegations

Biiya Mukusah Ali Feb - 21 - 2024 , 05:43

The Sunyani Technical University (STU) has set up a committee to investigate an alleged “Sex for Grades” scandal against some lecturers of the university.

A former President of the Students Representative Council (SRC) of the University, Owusu Agyekum, accused some lecturers of the university of engaging in the scandal.

As a result, the management of STU issued a press release and copied it to the Daily Graphic last Wednesday to respond to the allegation made against the institution by Mr Agyekum.

The release, signed by the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Kwadwo Adinkra-Appiah, was dated Wednesday, February 14, 2024, with the title: “Alleged Sex for Grades: Former Sunyani Technical University SRC President 'exposes' sex hungry lecturers”.

It said the attention of the Management of the University had been drawn to a series of media publications by a former SRC President of the institution alleging the scandal against some lecturers of the university.

The release said the management was treating the allegation with utmost seriousness and had swiftly set up a committee to investigate the matter and come up with findings and recommendations for necessary action.

It said it was worth stating that the university had a strict zero-tolerance policy on all forms of sexual harassment or misconduct.

It said the university would not tolerate any violations of the existing policies on such practices.

Severe sanction

The release further gave an assurance to all stakeholders that any member of the university who would be found culpable in the allegations would be severely sanctioned in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment Policy and the Disciplinary Code of the university.

It appealed to all stakeholders, including the public, to remain calm while the committee investigated the matter.

“We assure all that the outcome of the investigations will be made public and recommendations, thereof, implemented as appropriate,” it explained.