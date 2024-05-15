Somanya District PCG supports 2 institutions

Ezekiel E. Sottie May - 15 - 2024 , 09:45

The Somanya District of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) has presented a number of items to Nectar Foundation, an orphanage at Nuaso, a suburb of Odumase-Krobo, and Akuse Local Prison, both in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality in the Eastern Region.

The assorted items which included food items, soap, water, soft drinks, and biscuits were donated to the institutions as part of Somanya District of the PCG’s corporate social responsibility in the Krobo area.

The Somanya District Minister, Rev. Emmanuel Oklemey Tettey, led a delegation made up of the leader of the generational groups, which included Young People’s Guild, Young Adult Fellowship, Women Fellowship and the aged, to present the items.

Nsuaso Orphanage

During the interaction at Nsuaso, Rev. Tettey exhorted the children who are between the ages of four and 18 years. He said God knew why they lost their parents, and as such they should not pity themselves. Rather, they should be always happy and concentrate on their studies as school children which would make them responsible citizens.

He said formal education was key to their development, and therefore entreated them to concentrate on their studies and it shall be well with them.

Numbers increasing

The Foster Mother of the Home, Christabel Adakwah, who received the items on behalf of the management of the orphanage, expressed gratitude for the gesture, which she said would go a long way in supporting the orphanage.

She said day in day out the Home kept on receiving orphans but the resources were few, and therefore pleaded with the general public to keep on supporting them to keep the home running in the interest of humanity.

Akuse Prisons

The donation to Akuse Prison was received by the Deputy Superintendent of Prison (DSP) in charge of Religious Affairs, Sanitation and Welfare, Rufus Eshun Mensah Jnr. The group had the opportunity to interact with the prisoners in the prison yard.

He equally exhorted them with the word of God and told them not to be discouraged as they found themselves in the prison. He said he was aware that not every inmate committed any serious crime, but no matter the circumstance, they should take consolation from the fact that their creator knew why it happened that way.

“What is more important is the fact that you should reform and be a better person than when you came. When you come out you should become a light and an asset to society to the glory of God,” Rev. Tettey admonished them.

Feeding grant

DSP Mensah Jnr expressed appreciation for the donation and used the occasion to also appeal for more support for the inmates. He said the Akuse Local Prison had a total population of 246 and mostly depended on items from groups and organisations as the feeding grant from government was inadequate to feed the inmates with three square meals. He, therefore, appealed to individuals, institutions and organisations for their constant support for the inmates.