Next article: There is no country in the world that has not experienced domestic food inflation - Lord Paul Boateng

Featured

Show compassion for wellbeing of all - Former President Mahama charges citizenry

Joshua Bediako Koomson Jun - 18 - 2024 , 12:26

Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged the Ghanaian society to show compassion to their fellow beings, saying this would promote the wellbeing of everyone.

Advertisement

He said the recent case of the reported abandonment of a dementia patient involved in a road accident by the Winneba Government Hospital cast a bad light on the society and subtracted from the proverbial hospitality of the Ghanaian.

He said the story of the Good Samaritan as told by Jesus Christ was not a tale but something that happened around people every day and required compassion to practise. Mr Mahama was addressing hundreds of the Ahlussunaa Wal’ Jama Muslim sect at the State House in Accra last Sunday as they marked this year’s Eid-ul-Adha festival with special prayers.

Prayers

The prayers climaxed a period of fast and the pilgrimage to Mecca for the traditional religious Hajj ritual. He stressed the significance of sacrifice and entreated Muslims to cultivate the habit of supporting the less privileged in society for the betterment of humanity.

The worshippers, dressed in immaculately designed fabrics and colourful attire, started arriving at the park by 7 a.m. amid the singing of Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar (God is the Greatest) in unison as they walked towards the prayer grounds.

At exactly 9 a.m. when the call to prayers sounded, all activities and noise ceased, with the congregants lining up for supplications to Allah. Also in attendance was the Deputy Minister of Transport, Hassan Tampuli.

Pilgrimage fare

Mr Mahama said the current cost of the Hajj pilgrimage was a significant financial burden that made it challenging for many regular Muslims to embark on the spiritual journey to Mecca.

Making reference to the current GH¢75,000 Hajj fare, he said the fare was disheartening, and that it could force many to seek alternative routes for their pilgrimage. The former President said when given the opportunity to lead the country again, he would work to make the Hajj pilgrimage more affordable for the Ghanaian Muslim community to ensure that no one was left behind.