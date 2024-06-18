Show compassion for wellbeing of all - Former President Mahama charges citizenry
Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged the Ghanaian society to show compassion to their fellow beings, saying this would promote the wellbeing of everyone.
Advertisement
He said the recent case of the reported abandonment of a dementia patient involved in a road accident by the Winneba Government Hospital cast a bad light on the society and subtracted from the proverbial hospitality of the Ghanaian.
He said the story of the Good Samaritan as told by Jesus Christ was not a tale but something that happened around people every day and required compassion to practise. Mr Mahama was addressing hundreds of the Ahlussunaa Wal’ Jama Muslim sect at the State House in Accra last Sunday as they marked this year’s Eid-ul-Adha festival with special prayers.
Prayers
The prayers climaxed a period of fast and the pilgrimage to Mecca for the traditional religious Hajj ritual. He stressed the significance of sacrifice and entreated Muslims to cultivate the habit of supporting the less privileged in society for the betterment of humanity.
The worshippers, dressed in immaculately designed fabrics and colourful attire, started arriving at the park by 7 a.m. amid the singing of Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar (God is the Greatest) in unison as they walked towards the prayer grounds.
At exactly 9 a.m. when the call to prayers sounded, all activities and noise ceased, with the congregants lining up for supplications to Allah. Also in attendance was the Deputy Minister of Transport, Hassan Tampuli.
Pilgrimage fare
Mr Mahama said the current cost of the Hajj pilgrimage was a significant financial burden that made it challenging for many regular Muslims to embark on the spiritual journey to Mecca.
Making reference to the current GH¢75,000 Hajj fare, he said the fare was disheartening, and that it could force many to seek alternative routes for their pilgrimage. The former President said when given the opportunity to lead the country again, he would work to make the Hajj pilgrimage more affordable for the Ghanaian Muslim community to ensure that no one was left behind.
He said he fully understood the significance of the Hajj pilgrimage and the importance of making it accessible to all, stressing that it was unfortunate that Hajj fares had risen from GH¢11,900 in 2016 to the current figure.
Former President Mahama said earlier this year, he received a document titled the Muslim Manifesto from a delegation led by the National Chief Imam. He said that document had been presented to the Manifesto Drafting Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and gave an assurance that the suggestions contained in it would be considered during the drafting of the party’s manifesto.
“This year is also an election year and we pray for peace and a successful election. I ask for prayers for our country, that God would elect the right person to turn the fortunes of our economy around and make life better for all Ghanaians,” former President Mahama, who is seeking a second term on the ticket of the NDC, said.
Unity
The Deputy National Chief Imam of the Ahlussunnah Wal Jama’ah, Sheikh Mohammed Kamil Mohammed, who led the prayers, called for unity among Muslims all over the world. He said the concept of unity was an act that the Quran spoke extensively about, and all the victories in Islam were achieved through unity.
“We are all one people and one must not hurt the other through words or by any means. We are one body and when one part hurts, the whole body feels the pain. As servants of Allah, we cannot unite when we fail to forgive each other,” Sheikh Mohammed stated.
“The attitude of mutual forgiveness is recommendable and highly encouraged in Islam,” he said. Sheikh Mohammed stressed that a forgiving attitude was a noble trait of Prophet Mohammed who was attacked and treated badly but did not retaliate,” he added.
Instead, he said, the prophet chose to forgive all those who were malicious to him. The Deputy National Chief Imam of the Ahlussunnah Wal Jama’ah prayed for the country to go through the December elections peacefully.
“Let us all abide by the rules and regulations set by the authorities and let us speak the words of peace, and we pray for Allah to make the best choice for us,” he said.
About the celebration
Eid-ul-Adha, also called Eid Qurban or Bakri-Eid, is the second of two Islamic major festivals celebrated worldwide each year. It is considered the holier of the two. It honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismael as an act of obedience to God's command.