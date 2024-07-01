Sedan Landbank donates beds to 37 Military Hospital

Daily Graphic Jul - 01 - 2024 , 09:57

Sedan Landbank, a land banking company, has donated hospital beds and lockers to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

Advertisement

The beds and accessories are expected to furnish a new ward recently constructed by the hospital, following a needs assessment during a visit by officials of the company to the hospital.

The Executive Director of Sedan Landbank, Dorcas Aba Simpson, said the donation formed part of the company's corporate social responsibility and in line with a larger effort to donate 25 beds to the hospital this year.

"As part of our corporate social responsibility, we look for ways we can support the communities we operate in. Recently, we saw a new block at the 37 Military Hospital and the board of Sedan Landbank deliberated and decided to support the facility with these beds," she said.

Ms Simpson added that the company would also be donating hospital beds to other health facilities as its contribution to health care in the country.

Appreciation

The Chief Nursing Officer of the hospital, Colonel Aba Amakyi, who received the items, expressed gratitude to the board and management of Sedan Landbank.

She gave an assurance that the items would be put to good use in the new wards. Col. Amakyi expressed hope that the company would fulfil all its promises to the hospital.