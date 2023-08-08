Robbers snatch fisheries director's vehicle at gunpoint

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Aug - 08 - 2023 , 11:41

The police are on a manhunt for the suspects who snatched the official vehicle of the Savannah Regional Director of the Fisheries Commission at gunpoint in Tamale.

The incident which occurred on Monday evening is said to have happened in front of his residence in Tamale.

The suspects, numbering two, reportedly followed him to his house and took the vehicle, a Toyota Hilux double cabin Pickup with registration number GV 301-22 away from him and sped off.