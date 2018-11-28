REGSEC begins engagements on Dagbon chieftaincy road map

As part of efforts towards implementing the road map for a peaceful resolution of the Dagbon chieftaincy crisis, the Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has begun stakeholder engagements with various interest groups in the region.
This is aimed at reaching a consensus on the successful roll-out of the programme on the performance of the final funeral rites for both Ya-Na Mahamadu Abdulai and Ya-Na Yakubu Andani II at the old Gbewaa Palace in the traditional seat of Yendi and the subsequent enskinment of a new Ya-Na to steer the affairs of the Dagbon Kingdom to greater heights.
According to the REGSEC, “this will offer opportunity to a new Ya-Na to restore lasting peace to Dagbon and for Dagbon to resume its rightful place as the bastion of tradition and culture once again”.
It has, therefore, appealed for restraint, caution and circumspection in utterances and actions by individuals and groups “at this crucial time”.
It further called on “all and sundry to act in a manner to ensure that the existing peace is maintained and improved upon for Dagbon to regain its past glory”.
This was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman of REGSEC, Mr Salifu Saeed, who is also the Northern Region Minister, and issued to the media in Tamale last Monday.
Measures
According to the statement, the stakeholder meetings formed part of measures and actions embarked upon by the council to ensure the smooth implementation of the road map for peace in Dagbon, which document was presented to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, at the Jubilee House in Accra on November 21, 2018 by the Asantehene-led Committee of Eminent Chiefs.
It said the REGSEC had a fruitful engagement with Ulemas and Imams (Moslem clerics) in the region on their role in the use of their pulpits to preach peace before, during and after the traditional events.
It said the council also held discussions with representatives of media houses, as major stakeholders in the region, to seek their cooperation and support in the entire process.
It added that the council had similar deliberations with other stakeholders and the public to seek their support, involvement and participation in promoting harmony in the region.
“The Northern Region cherishes peace and our people desire peace to pave the way for them to improve on their general living conditions and development.
We call for peace to be given a chance, for that is what Dagbon needs now,” it added.
Appeal for calm
The REGSEC further entreated the people to ensure that the performance of the funeral rites and the subsequent enskinment of a Ya-Na passed without hitches or disturbances.
While appealing for the maintenance of peace before, during and after the rites, it also warned that it would deal with any individual or group of persons who intended to foment any trouble to derail the road map.
“We want to indicate strongly that the security agencies are very much alert and prepared to deal decisively with any individual or group that will attempt to create confusion over the implementation of the road map.
Any such person or group will be brought to book if they engage in any acts that will undermine the prevailing peace,” it added.
The REGSEC, however, assured all peace-loving people to feel free and secure to go about their normal duties without any fear.
Peace
After decades of a protracted chieftaincy dispute between the Andani and the Abudu Royal gates in the Dagbon Traditional Area, the path is now clear for a peaceful process that could lead to the enskinment of a new Ya Na in the area.
In an unprecedented move after the assassination of Ya Na Yakubu Andani ll on March 27, 2002, three Eminent Chiefs, led by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu ll, presented a road map which spells out the processes agreed to by both Andanis and Abudus to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at the Jubilee House in Accra.
The Committee of Eminent Chiefs, in conjunction with the Andani and the Abudu Royal gates, has set dates for the final funeral rites of Na Mahamadu Abdulai to be performed from December 14 to 28, this year.
After a one-week respite, the Andanis will also hold the final funeral rites of Ya Na Andani ll from January 4 to 19, 2019.
Thereafter, four recognised elders will sit in seclusion and consult the oracles to guide them in selecting a new Ya Na for the kingdom, in line with the customs and tradition of Dagbon.
That process will begin from the first Friday after the funeral of Ya Na Andani has been completed.
The road map has been hailed by many people as unprecedented and a great relief to the people of Dagbon and Ghana as a whole.
The Committee of Eminent Chiefs was set up by former President John Kufuor in 2002 to find a lasting solution to the protracted Dagbon chieftaincy dispute after the murder of the Ya Na.
It is made up of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II; the Yagbonwura, Tuntumba Boresa Sulemana Jakpa I, and the Nayiri, Naa Bohogu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga.