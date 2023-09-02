Radiance Petroleum organises free health screening for Gbawe residents

graphic.com.gh Sep - 02 - 2023 , 13:52

Radiance Petroleum Limited has organised a free health screening for residents of Gbawe in the Greater Accra Region.

The exercise, which forms part of the corporate social responsibility of the company aims at giving back to the people of the area as they celebrate the Homowo festival.

The residents were on Friday September 1, 2023, screened for conditions such as malaria, blood, sugar, diabetes, hypertension, and ocular problems.

Deputy Managing Director of Radiance Petroleum Limited, Mr. Joseph Addai said the company had already begun similar initiatives this year, including donating double desks to schools, constructing bridges, and dredging drainages at Kasoa Opeikuma in collaboration with the Assembly.

He added that the company intends to launch a road safety campaign and also educate the public on the safe use of LPG as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

He stated that Radiance was pleased to organize the health screening for the residents of Gbawe, noting that the company places a high value on health, hence the need to give back to its consumers through the event.

"We believe our work does not end with only selling; we always look forward to extending our operations to help our customers and the places where we have our outlets so that they can also benefit from us. What we want to do now is embark on a safety campaign as we head towards the festive season. When we talk about safety, it is not just with the drivers, we are also looking at educating the public on the safe usage of LPG," he said.

Mr Joseph Addai added, “The National Petroleum Authority stated in September that they would start embarking on a cylinder recirculation exercise, and so we believe that this is a very good time to educate our customers on how to use LPG. We will do our part to support the Government to ensure the people are safe and have good health."

On his part, the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hill Cross Medical Services, Dr Henry Nii Odai Annang urged the youth to maintain healthy lifestyles to prevent certain diseases.

Several young men and women were diagnosed with diabetes and hypertension at the screening, which he attributed to sedentary lifestyles.

He, therefore, advised the youth to eat well, exercise regularly, and get sufficient rest to avoid contracting such diseases at a young age.

Madam Leticia Sackey, a beneficiary, thanked Radiance Petroleum Limited for the gesture. According to her, traveling to the hospital for health care was sometimes financially burdensome, so the health screening was advantageous for her.

She urged Radiance to organize the screening regularly.

For his part, Nii Boi Kojo II, Gbawe Mantse also commended Radiance Petroleum for supporting the initiative.

He mentioned that the Gbawe Kwartei Family Palace embarked on many activities including prayers to the gods, donation of food and items to the needy, a fashion show, a health walk, a music show, and beauty pageant to mark this year's Homowo Festival.

Nii Boi Kojo II encouraged the youth to continue to live in peace and harmony as displayed during the festival.