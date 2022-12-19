Prof. Appiah-Adu receives Energy Award

A Senior Policy Advisor at the Vice-President’s Secretariat, Office of the President, Prof. Kwaku Appiah-Adu, has received the Outstanding Energy Management Award at the 6th Ghana Energy Awards held in Accra.
A Professor of Strategy, Prof. Appiah-Adu is the national coordinator of the Energy Sector Recovery Programme (ESRP).
He also chairs AfCFTA’s Infrastructure-related Technical Working Group. He is a member of the International Financial Services Centre Working Group; and a member of the Digital Economy Policy and National Asset Management Policy Working Groups.
Author of books
An author of several books and with over 100 publications, Prof. Appiah-Adu is a Fellow of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, and has been elected to the ANBAR Hall of Excellence for Outstanding Contribution to the Literature and Body of Knowledge.
Currently, under his leadership as Coordinator of the ESRP, there has been improved liquidity in the energy sector’s value chain, and the budgeting for and payment of sector shortfalls by the Ministry of Finance through the sound establishment of the Cash Waterfall Mechanism (CWM), Natural Gas Clearinghouse (NGC) and the Integrated Planning Process for power based on Energy Supply and Infrastructure Plan and amendments to the Public Financial Management Act.
On governance and policy actions, Prof. Appiah-Adu has led his team to achieve a number of laurels including; Energy Sector Task Force (ESTF) established and re-constituted; Policy on Least Cost Fuel Procurement Strategy issued; and Policy on Competitive Procurement of Energy Supply and Service Contracts issued.
Regarding cost reduction actions, he saw to the Revised Weighted Average Cost of Gas (WACOG) to US$6.08/mmbtu; Relocated Karpowership from Tema to Sekondi and converted all the engines to use Natural Gas instead of HFO; Completed the Takoradi Tema Inter-connection Project (TTIP) allowing reverse flow of gas (up to 120 MMscfd) from Takoradi to Tema; and Reduction and delay of Tema LNG take or pay obligation, and cancellation of Takoradi LNG
Other winners were the Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh; Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, CEO of VRA; D. Ben K.D. Asante, CEO of Ghana Gas; Sam Dubik Mahama, MD, ECG; Kofi Dzamesi, CEO, Bui Power Authority; Dr Ishmael Ackah, Executive Secretary, Public Utilities Regulatory Commission; Oscar Amonoo-Neizer, among other corporate awards won by a host of institutions.