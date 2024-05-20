President of Women in Engineering Ghana gets international role

Enyonam Kpekpena May - 20 - 2024 , 09:41

The Women in Engineering (WinE), a group under the Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE), has extended warm congratulations to its president, Dr Enyonam Kpekpena on her appointment as the Chair of the Committee on Women in Engineering (WIE), a standing committee of the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO) for the term 2024 – 2027.

In a statement congratulating Dr Kpekpena, WinE Ghana expressed their pride and joy over the remarkable feat which had also brought their group further into the international limelight.

"We wish to congratulate you on your recent appointment to the Council of the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO) as the Chairperson of the Committee on Women in Engineering. This landmark achievement is a significant milestone for the female engineering community in Ghana.

"We have no doubt that your hard work, dedication and commitment to duty have paid off. You have indeed made history, branded and elevated the profile of WinE as an organisation committed to promoting and empowering female engineers.

“You remain a pacesetter and a role model to all female engineering practitioners in Ghana, Africa, and the world at large. We thank you for your efforts and contributions to making WinE’s objectives of empowering females and supporting them to reach leadership positions a reality," the statement added.

Glass ceiling broken

The statement further said WinE Ghana was confident that Dr Kpekpena would bring her extensive engineering experience and dedication to bear on her new role, which would have a substantial impact.

The group also pledged their unflinching support for her, as well as their intention to work with her to ensure a successful and impactful tenure at the national, continental and international levels.

“You have soared higher, broken the glass ceiling, and you remain a role model and a mentor to all females in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). “As you take up this special mantle as the Chair of the Committee on Women in Engineering of the World Federation of Engineering Organisations, we wish you the very best and pledge our unflinching support to you as we work together to achieve our strategic objectives at the national and world levels,” the statement said.

Profile

Dr. Kpekpena is Manager of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Projects delivery & Programme Management Office (PMO) Lead at the Electricity Company of Ghana Ltd. (ECG).

She is Council Member of the Ghana Institution of Engineering (GHIE) and the founding president of ECG-WinE Chapter. She has worked in ECG for over 16 years and is a member of the Project Management Institute (PMI), Ghana and USA.

She obtained her bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in 2000, where she specialised in telecommunications and computers.