President appoints new Deputy Comptroller-General

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has made a new appointment in the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).
Accordingly, Commissioner of Immigration (COI), Mr Isaac Owusu Mensah, has been appointed as the new Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration (DCGI) in charge of Finance and Administration.
This is pursuant to Section 16(1) of the Ghana Immigration Service Act 2016, Act 908.
He becomes the second Senior Officer to attain the position following the retirement of Mrs Judith Dzokoto-Lomoh, who was the first to hold the position since Act 908, which replaced PNDC Law 226 in March 2016, was passed and creating the need for the ranking system in the service to be restructured.
A statement issued by the Ghana Immigration Service said Mr Owusu Mensah stepped into his new position with over 28 years experience in immigration procedures including enforcement, intelligence, communications, human resource and border management and had also held various command positions.
Mr Mensah was until his appointment the Head of the Border Management Department and had also served as the Regional Commander for the Volta and Greater Accra regions.
He had also once headed the Human Resource Department, Policy Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Department and other key positions at the National Headquarters of the GIS.
Decoration
Last Thursday, the Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi, decorated Mr Mensah with the rank of DCGI in the Council Room at the National Headquarters of the GIS in Accra.
Mr Takyi charged the new Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration to bring his years of experience to bear on his new role, build a strong team and realign the human resource and administrative departments of the service.
"Strive for excellence at all times and endeavour to leave a legacy that would stand the test of time," Mr Takyi added.
Background
The GIS was established in the 1989 with the mandate to ensure that immigration into the country was effectively administered and managed, while also strengthening internal security.
Among its schedules include regulating and monitoring entry and exit of people across the country’s borders as well as operating a credible work and residence permit system that meets the socio-economic needs of the country.