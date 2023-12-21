President Akufo-Addo inaugurates ‘Employers House’

Donald Ato Dapatem Dec - 21 - 2023 , 06:00

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has inaugurated the Ghana Employers Association (GEA’s) newly constructed headquarters at Ridge in Accra.

Located on the at 6th Tafawa Balewa Avenue at Ridge, the imposing three-storey “Employers House” building is the first permanent house for the association since its establishment in 1959.

It has modern facilities, including conference rooms equipped for high-level meetings and negotiations, training rooms designed to foster learning and development and offices that serve as the operational areas for staff and other functions of the association.

The 14-year-old project was financed from levies of members, special contribution by some members and a GH¢5 million donation by the government.

Significance

President Akufo-Addo said the building provided a suitable platform for collaboration and, therefore, represented a symbol of shared commitment for a stronger and more prosperous business community in the country.

He urged employers to use the facility to its full potential and make it a hub of networking, knowledge sharing and the development of groundbreaking ideas.

“It must be a springboard for businesses to expand their reach and conquer new markets through the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area, and other existing bilateral and multilateral trade agreements,” he added.

Engagements

President Akufo-Addo recalled his meetings with the association and the feedback prior to the 2016 elections, which he said had influenced several aspects of his economic policies upon becoming President.

He mentioned October 2022 meetings with the association and other identifiable groups to dialogue and make inputs to the development of a post-COVID-19 programme and world economic downturn that had affected countries, including Ghana.

The President further said that inputs by the association helped to guide the government to mainstream the interest and sentiments of employers in the formulation and implementation policies which were helping to ensure macroeconomic stability, disinflation and elimination of market uncertainties.

Support

President Akufo-Addo explained that he authorised the GH¢5 million support for the association because employers were the cornerstone of the country’s economy, driving growth and innovation, jobs and wealth creation.

He said the government was committed to creating an environment where businesses would thrive and perform their designated roles in society.

The President said the GEA had been a true partner in advocating sound economic and social policies, promoting best labour practices and providing some invaluable support to businesses of all sizes.

Journey

The President of the association, Dan Acheampong, said with over 1,200 employers, the GEA instituted a special levy in 2012 for all members, with others making additional contributions towards the building of the edifice.

He said the project was a declaration of their identity and purpose and would serve as a fortress of thought leadership and a place where policies and strategies would be harnessed to enhance the competitiveness of employers and businesses, and by extension, the national economy.

Mr Acheampong added that it would serve as the central nerve of their operations and provide a conducive environment for employers to deliberate and make decisions that would shape the future of industry in the country.