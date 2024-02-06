Presby Women Centre celebrates 30th anniversary

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Feb - 06 - 2024 , 11:03

The Presbyterian Women’s Centre (PWC) has celebrated its 30th anniversary with a call on women not to be intimidated in their quest to be leaders.

Rather, women must rise above certain societal perceptions and obstacles to pursue their dreams once they have what it takes and the passion to do so.

The Director of the PWC, Rev. Artishia Nana Owusua Svanikier, who gave the advice, said: “I encourage women to be bold and have the can-do spirit.

They can do it.

Whatever dream they have, they must birth it and be bold and come out to do things for themselves.”

Using biblical figures such as Ruth and Deborah and the brain behind the centre, Regina Addo, as examples, Rev. Mrs Svanikier said women had what it took to excel in whatever they set out to achieve.

“Let us move to and do what the Lord lays on our heart.

A lady mooted this place as a dream and now it is a reality.

So women must come out with their dreams.

They must not be shy and hide,” she added.

The PWC was established in 1992 as a lay training institution of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) with the aim of training and empowering women economically and giving them the requisite leadership skills.

It is also a prayer retreat centre that attracts many Christian religious groups.

Currently, the centre offers vocational and life skills training, as well as training of family life counsellors.

Also, the PWC offers hospitality services, retreat hosting facilities with about 138-bed capacity hostel, and several other facilities for group conferences and meetings.

The 30th anniversary, which climaxed last Sunday (February 4, 2024) with a thanksgiving service, was on the theme: “30 Years of PWC, Abokobi and Beyond; Celebrating the Faithfulness of the Lord”.

It was attended by many ministers of the PCG, including the Clerk of the General Assembly of the PCG, Rev. Dr Godwin Nii Noi Odonkor, and a former Moderator of the Church, Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Martey.

Haven

Rev. Mrs Svanikier described the PWC as a haven not only for women but other people such as the youth and men who also receive training for empowerment.

She urged members of the PCG and other corporate institutions to assist the centre in its new ambitious 120-bed hostel facility to enhance the operations of the centre.

“We are building a new hostel to open up and take up more clients.

The various presbyteries have supported us tremendously but we need more support,” she added.

In an interview, the Minister in charge of the Parousia Congregation of the PCG at Sakumono, Rev. Dr Kofi Amfo-Akonnor, who represented the Moderator of the PCG, said women had over the years demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities when offered the opportunity to serve.

He stressed the need for institutions and the state to support women to climb the leadership ladder to enable them to serve in various capacities.

“We have so many women helping the political and economic development of this country and all over the world.

We must support them to continue to do more for society,” he said.