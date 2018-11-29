Police, military show readiness for funeral rites of Ya-Na Abdulai, Andani II

Personnel of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) and the Ghana Armed Forces ( GAF) in the Northern Region on Thursday morning embarked on a route march through some principal streets in the Tamale metropolis.
The march, code named "Operation Show of Force", is part of measures and actions embarked upon by the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to ensure the smooth implementation of the road map for peace in Dagbon.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
The march is, therefore, a show of preparedness by the security agencies before, during and after the final funeral rites for both Ya-Na Mahamadu Abdulai and Ya- Na Yakubu Andani II, at the old Gbewaa Palace in Yendi and the enskinement of a new Ya-Na to steer the affairs of the Dagbon Kingdom.
Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
The final funeral rites of Ya-Na Mahamadu Abdulai will be held from December 14 to December 28, 2018, while that of Ya Na Andani II, would be held from January 4 to 19, 2019.