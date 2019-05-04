Pastor bites 'pregnant' girlfriend

A 39-year-old pastor, Kwabena Asare-Sakyi, has been sentenced to a fined of GH¢840 by an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly biting the forefinger of his girlfriend who is alleged to be pregnant.
He is also to compensate the girlfriend with an amount of GH¢1,000 to take care of the medical expenses and in default will serve a 12-month jail term.
Read Also: Focus on producing skilled workforce - Prof. Yankah tells technical universities
He was charged with the offence of causing harm to which he pleaded guilty with an explanation that “I told her to be patient and that I will marry her, but she wasn’t patient and it generated into an argument, so I beat her up. She held my penis and l also bit her finger.”
The court, presided over by Mrs Rita Abrokwa Doko, gave the sentence while taking into consideration the fact that Asare-Sakyi did not waste the court’s time, he is not known and he also pleaded for leniency to go and take care of the pregnancy.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Read Also: GJA calls for protection for reporter who exposed Rockson Bukari's bribery allegation
Prosecuting, Sergeant Opoku Aniagyei said the complainant “lives in the same vicinity with Asare-Sayi at Tse-Addo, a suburb of Accra.”
He said the complainant had been in a relationship with Asare-Sakyi for some weeks now and she detected she was pregnant and decided to inform him about it.
He said at about 9 p.m. on March 10, 2019, Asare-Sakyi invited the complainant to his house for a discussion over the pregnancy.
During the discussion, the prosecution said a disagreement ensued, and Asare-Sakyi became offended, attacked the complainant and beat her up mercilessly to the extent of biting her forefinger.
Read Also: Overconcentration of political activists in media worrying - NMC
In the course of that, he said the complainant screamed aloud and people came to her rescue.
She later reported to the police and Asare-Sakyi was arrested.