Oppong Nkrumah woos business community in Canada

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has urged investors to consider the huge opportunities that exist in Ghana and direct their investment into the country for higher returns.
He said the stable political atmosphere, coupled with the prevailing peace, made Ghana a better investment destination of choice than its counterparts on the continent.
“As the host of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Ghana has been placed in pole position to lead Africa’s economic and financial renaissance.
“This means that when you come to do business in Ghana, you are only opening your own door to access the entire African continent. We look forward to seeing you soon,” Mr Nkrumah added.
The minister was addressing the Diaspora investor community at the end of the six-day Ghana-Canada Investment Summit (GCIS) organised by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) in Toronto, Canada.
Investment haven
Mr Nkrumah, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ofoase/Ayirebi, described Ghana as a fertile ground for investment where businesses thrived due to its stable economic atmosphere, and, therefore, urged prospective investors, especially those from Canada, to consider Ghana as the gateway to a wider African market.
He said Ghana had a variety of investment vehicles available for every investor class which offered higher returns than other African countries, and cited the high returns in investment on equity markets and the high yields of Government of Ghana bonds as examples.
He further called for the support of Ghanaians in the Diaspora, saying they had a crucial role to play towards the growth and development of the country.
Summit
The GCIS brought together delegates from the international investor community, especially from Canada, venture capitalists, private equity fund managers, among others.
The participants discussed and explored viable investment opportunities within various sectors of the Ghanaian economy.
There were also collaborations with the Diaspora, Canadian investors and local entrepreneurs and the creation of awareness of the potential of Diaspora Direct Investment and the need to increase trade between Ghana and Canada.
Present at the summit were some state officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botcwhey; the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful; the Minister of Tourism and Culture, Dr Mohammed Ibrahim Awal; the Chief Executive Officer of the GIPC, Yofi Grant, among others.