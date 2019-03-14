One dead, 16 injured in accident on Kumasi-Sunyani road

AN accident that occurred on the Kumasi-Sunyani road yesterday claimed the life of a 51-year old woman and injured 16 others.
The deceased has been identified as Madam Yaa Gyamfuah, a resident of Agric in the Kwadaso Municipality.
The accident occurred on the stretch of road between Tabere and Atwima-Koforidua at about 5:30 a.m. when a 207 bus loaded with plantain, and travelling from Sunyani towards Kumasi, collided head-on with a Nissan Urvan bus that was carrying passengers and was travelling towards Sunyani.
Police briefing
Briefing the press, Chief Inspector Noah Oteng Asiedu of the Abuakwa District Motor Traffic and Transport Directorate of the Police Service said the accident occurred when the driver of the 207 bus, on reaching a spot near the Mount Sinai Hospital on the Atwima Koforidua stretch of the road, decided to avoid a pothole.
The vehicle then ran into the lane of the oncoming Nissan bus.
He said the two vehicles collided and the impact sent the Nissan bus into a ditch, causing injuries to the passengers.
He stated that the injured were sent to the Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment and Yaa Gyamfuah was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Driver absconds
Chief Inspector Asiedu said the driver of the 207 bus, who has been identified as Kwaku Sarpong, absconded from the scene after the accident, while the driver of the other bus, Dickson Banahene, who sustained injuries, is receiving treatment at the hospital together with the other passengers.
The vehicles have since been towed to the police station at Abuakwa.