Next article: We are motivated by babies saved through our incubators - Kwami Sefa Kayi

OMSU’83 urges students to embrace technology

Alberto Mario Noretti Mar - 05 - 2024 , 13:27

The President of the 1983 Year Group of the Old Mawuli Students Union (OMSU), Dr Kenneth Agbodza, has entreated students of this alma mater to embrace technology to attain success in their chosen careers.

“This is because the world is evolving rapidly on technology in all sectors of productivity,” he said.

He made the call during the presentation of 100 tables and chairs worth GH¢140,000 to the school in Ho last Monday (February 19).

Dr Agbodza said the gesture was to help clear the serious furniture deficit afflicting the school.

He said the year group was highly committed to the welfare of the students and the school and gave an assurance that its members would continue to address the needs of the school in various ways to lift the image of Mawuli School to greater heights.

He advised the students to study diligently towards a bright future, saying their achievements in future would depend on how they utilised their time in the school.

The headmaster of the school, Benjamin Yawo Dei, expressed gratitude to the year group for the gesture, saying the donation of the furniture was timely and a relief.

He said the Mawuli School now had an enrolment of 5,140, with 205 teachers and 88 non-teaching staff.

Mr Dei said the school still needed furniture, staff bungalows and laptops.

He, therefore, appealed to other year groups, corporate bodies and public-spirited individuals to support the school in those areas.

An executive member of the year group, Enyonam Bansah, cautioned the students against using narcotics, saying such a mistake could cost them their future.