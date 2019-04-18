Offuman: 3 people murdered

Three people were on Wednesday murdered by unknown assailants at Offuman, a farming community near Techiman in the Bono East Region.
The three were killed at different locations.
The deceased have been identified by the police as Kwame Agyemang, a palm wine tapper, a 40-year-old farmer, Sankara and Zamarama, a trader.
Police say they suspect that the deceased were murdered for ritual purposes as the opening of Agyemang’s chest suggested that some of the organs of the deceased had been removed.
Escape
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
However, lssa Manja, 70, who was also attacked in his farm on the same day managed to escape from the attackers but sustained some gunshot wounds.
He was rushed to the Offuman Health Centre, where he is currently responding to treatment.
According to police, Manja identified one Akwesi from Tuobodom in the Techiman North District as the one who shot him and believed to have killed Agyemang, the palm wine tapper and his brother Sankara.
REGISTER: Graphic Business Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting
Residents of Offuman and its surrounding communities are therefore living in fear as the result of the mysterious deaths.
Information gathered by Graphic Online indicates that the residents became alarmed after Agyemang and Sankara, who are farmers failed to return home early.
The families and other residents in the community organised a search party to look for them only to discover their lifeless bodies in their farms.
Police briefing
The Bono Regional Police Public Relation Officer (PRO), who is also responsible for the Bono East and Ahafo regions, Chief Inspector Augustine Kinsley Oppong told the Graphic Online that police have launched a manhunt to arrest suspect Akwesi and others who are suspected to have murdered the three.
According to him, while the bodies were being sent to the Techiman Holy Hospital, some youth at Tuobodom blocked the road to prevent the police to do so.
Chief Inspector Oppong said the team was advised to send the bodies to the Wenchi Methodist Hospital mortuary for autopsy.