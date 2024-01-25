Nutrifoods Ghana obtains FSSC 22000 Certification

Nutrifoods Ghana Limited, a leading player in the food industry, has received strong endorsements for its safety and quality protocols from the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) following the renewal last week of the facility’s FSSC 22000 certification for both its Biscuit and Culinary operations.

Nutrifoods Ghana shot into the industry spotlight in 2016 when the company was accorded West Africa’s first FSSC 22000 certification, elevating it to the forefront of industry standards and showcasing its unwavering dedication to global best practices.

The FSSC 22000 certification is a global food safety initiative benchmark that enjoys international recognition and worldwide credibility and offers a common language and communication for food safety across the supply chain.

Benchmarks

The GFSI benchmarks the various food safety standards against a basic set of criteria and those standards that meet the criteria are accordingly recognised.

The process is accomplished through collaboration amongst the world’s leading food safety experts from retail, manufacturing and food service companies as well as from international organisations, government agencies, academia, and service providers to the global food industry.

The certification gives credence to Nutrifoods' commitment to food safety and the company’s willingness to embrace a proactive approach to managing food safety.

The Business Head for Nutrifoods Ghana, Amitabh Coomar, emphasised the company’s commitment to quality and food safety and the positive impact of the certification on the company’s manufacturing processes.

Impact

“The Implementation of FSSC 22000 has had a significant impact on processes, documentation, and communication within our factories.

This has resulted in increased operational efficiency and has also helped us to save costs.

I want to thank the team for this remarkable achievement and the constant commitment to the culture of safety within the workplace.”

“Having successfully cleared surveillance audits year after year, Nutrifoods Ghana continues to showcase a steady improvement and progress in terms of FSSC 22000 certification,” said Mr Coomar.

Nutrifoods recently launched new varieties of cookies to its line of biscuits following heavy investments in systems and production line upgrades all of which paved the way for the introduction of the Perk Danish Cookies — a combination of butter cookies, choco butter, chocolate chip, and coconut cookies.