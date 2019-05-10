NUGS interacts with Finance Minister over delays in release of students loans

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has appealed to the government and the management of the Students Loans Trust (SLT) to work on the administrative bottlenecks that affect the early release of the loan to beneficiaries.
The union said many students have been unable to write their exams as a result of the delay in the release of the fund as they were unable to pay their fees.
The National President of the union, Mr Asare Osei Tinkaro, made the appeal on Wednesday when the executive of the union paid a working visit on the Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori Atta at his office to discuss the challenges beneficiaries of the trust were going through.
According to him, most of the beneficiaries of the loan trust depended on it for their accommodation and academic facility user fees and any delay in the release of the loan put undue pressure on the students.
He said in recent times, most of the beneficiaries have had difficulties in accessing the loan due to the delay in the release from Ghana Education Trust Fund to the trust for onward disbursement to the Students.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
“NUGS is pleased to inform all beneficiaries that the funds have been released and that disbursement will continue to speedily curb all inconvenience they have had to endure these past weeks,” he said.