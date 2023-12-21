NGO donates sanitary pads to Nsawam Prisons female inmates

Yaa Kuffour Senyah Dec - 21 - 2023 , 08:45

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Pink Roses Foundation, has donated 750 packs of sanitary pads and other items to the Nsawam Medium Security Female Ward.

Spearheaded under the 'Pad Up' initiative, the donation sought to help eradicate period poverty and contribute to the well-being of the inmates.

The items donated included disposable and reusable sanitary pads, drinks, toiletries, bread, packs of water, detergent among others.

As part of the donation, the foundation, which is aimed at empowering women and the vulnerable in the society, also organised a get together for the inmates as part of efforts to foster a positive atmosphere.

The Founder of Pink Roses Foundation, Emmanuella Osei Yeboah, noted that sanitary products were essential items women needed to ensure proper personal hygiene.

However, the existing difficulty in affording these items had created obstacles for women, particularly those who were vulnerable to access such products.

So the foundation decided to donate some items, especially the sanitary products to eradicate period poverty and ensure that even women in the reformation process were able to practice good hygiene.

Ms Osei Yeboah further said the initiative would extend its reach to other underprivileged societies while providing women and the less privileged with practical skills to empower them make a living for themselves.

Commendation

The Assistant Deputy Director of Prisons at Nswaman, Victoria Adzawuder, commended the foundation for the benevolent act towards the inmates.

She explained that the goal of the prison was not to punish but cause amendment by rehabilitating the inmates back into society.

“Without the collective help of the public, the mandate of reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of such persons into the society cannot be achieved,” she said.