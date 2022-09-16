NDC outlines roadmap for internal elections

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced guidelines for the conduct of the party’s constituency, regional and national executive elections.
The processes for the elections begin from September 20 to December 10, 2022, with the national elections slated for December 17, 2022.
The guidelines that were formulated based on the party’s Constitution spelled out the qualification and eligibility criteria for prospective candidates to meet to contest the elections.
It also highlighted the processes aspirants at various levels will have to undergo, as well as the procedures to ensure free and fair elections.
Timetable
Addressing a press conference in Accra yesterday, the General Secretary of the NDC, Mr Johnson Aseidu Nketia, said the timetable for the constituency, regional and national elections had been approved by the National Executive Committee of the party.
Mr Nketia said once the constituency and regional elections were done, the party would proceed to organise the national congress, with the nominations for national elections being opened from October 20 to 21, 2022.
“Since we are dealing with the whole country, we will allow 14 days for the collections of proposers and endorsers to take place and all candidates will return to file nominations at the party headquarters on November 5 and 6.
“Vetting of aspirants will take place between November 9 and 10 and hearing on the decision of appeals on November 12 and 13, 2022.
“Saturday, December 10, 2022 is reserved for women and youth conferences and almighty national congress will take place on Saturday, December 17, 2022,” he said.
Officers
The general secretary of the NDC said per the guidelines the officers to be elected to the constituency, regional and national levels were chairmen, vice chairmen, secretaries, deputy
secretaries, treasurers and their deputies, organisers and their deputies, communication officers and their deputies.
The rest are women organisers and their deputies, youth organisers and their deputies, as well as Zongo caucus coordinators.
Mr Nketia announced that the constituency elections would take place on October 22 and 23, 2022 while that of the regional would be on November 12 and 13, 2022.
Filing fees
Touching on filing fees, Mr Nketia said for the regional elections, the filing for regional chairman would be GH¢4,000, with the regional vice-chairman, secretary, organiser and communication officer paying GH¢3,000 each.
The regional women organiser, youth organiser, Zongo caucus coordinator would pay GH¢2,000 each, he said.
For the constituency elections, the filing for constituency chairman would be GH¢600 with that for vice chairman, secretary, organiser, treasurer and communication officer being GH¢400.
The NDC general secretary disclosed that persons with disability (PWDs) shall pay only 50 per cent of the approved fees.
He said the filing fees for the national elections would be announced in due course.