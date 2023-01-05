MP honours 31 public sector workers, professionals

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Akyem Oda, Mr Alexander Akwasi Acquah, has honoured 31 public sector workers and 17 professionals from his constituency.
The deserving workers were selected by a combined team of departmental heads and the MP’s task force.
He personally chose the professionals who had excelled in their fields of endeavour.
Among the awardees was a former Regional Correspondent of the Daily Graphic, Samuel Kyei – Boateng; the acting Commanding Officer of the Jungle Warfare School at Akyem Achiase, Lt Col. Jacob Cudjoe, and the Oda Branch Managers of GCB and National Investment Banks, Messrs Desmond Tutu and Kwasi Tete Danquah respectively.
Each of the 31 public sector workers was presented with a digital television set and a citation while the 17 professionals received plaques and citation.
Performance
Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Acquah said Mr Kyei – Boateng’s choice for recognition was based on his outstanding performance of being the only journalist from the Eastern Region to win the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) awards on seven occasions.
He stressed that the public sector workers awards scheme which was the first of its kind to be organised by an MP in the Eastern Region, would be expanded in December 2023 during which the overall best worker would be presented with a brand new saloon car.
The MP said the award scheme was aimed at motivating the public sector workers to give their best towards the development of the country.
He noted with pride that he had almost fulfilled all his campaign promises since he entered parliament two years ago.
Fulfilled promises
The promises included distributing his share of the common fund among the assembly members in all the 18 electoral areas in the constituency to fund development projects of their choice and health policy for the constituents.
Mr Acquah promised to provide 30 taxis for drivers in the area on hire purchase basis by February 2023.
He stated that he had personally spent GH¢200,000.00 on the reconstruction of the Oda Sports Stadium for Kotoku Royals FC to use as its home grounds for the current betPawa Premier League.
MCE
The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Birim Central, Ms Victoria Adu, commended Mr Acquah for his historic award scheme for public sector workers and urged those who could not receive awards to work harder in order to be considered in the years ahead.
She said Mr Acquah had demonstrated that he came to serve his constituents but not to lord it over the people, and urged other MPs to take a cue from him.
Ms Adu stated that the assembly had installed street lights throughout the municipality to illuminate the streets and to protect the lives of people at night.