Movie producer donates to Obomeng clinic in Kwahu

Daily Graphic May - 17 - 2024 , 09:23

A movie producer based in the USA, Kwasi Billy, also well known in the movie production as Billy Richardson, has donated items worth a significant amount of money to the Obomeng Clinic at Kwahu in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Advertisement

The items donated include laptops, a walker, surgical gloves and a CCTV camera, which will aid in the smooth running of the clinic. Speaking to the media on the rationale behind the donation, Kwasi Billy stated that the move was to assist the clinic where natives of Obomeng sought their health care.

“I am a member of the Obomeng Association in Washington DC, sometimes if we want to embark on a donation drive it takes a little bit longer. So on the things the clinic needs, I just decided to buy them on the side and when I came to Ghana, especially on occasions like Easter I do give them out.

“You know we Kwahu people, Easter is a special occasion for us so this Easter I felt like doing something special for them,” he added. Mr Billy also advised the people and the staff of Obomeng Clinic to cultivate a culture of maintenance.

“Anytime we donate something make sure you keep it well for it to last longer so that it will benefit the people who need it,” the movie producer stated. Kontihene of Obomeng, Nana Kwasi Dwamena Anim II, presented the items on behalf of Obomenghene Nana Opinamang, and were received for the Obomeng clinic by head nurse, Florence Mensah.

Ms Mensah thanked Mr Billy for the kind gesture done to the hospital.

The Kontihene of Obomeng, Nana Kwasi Dwamena Anim II, who presented the items on his behalf also commended the staff at the clinic for their dedicated service to the people.

He also thanked Kwasi Billy for the donation and asked others to emulate his kind gesture.

As a movie producer, Mr Billy has produced ONE Night IN VEGAS starring Yvonne Nelson, John Dumelo, REVERSE starring Alex Ekubo, Ama K. Abebrese, Kang Quintus, Chris Attoh, and REJECTED starring me, Kang Quintus.

Currently, his team is working on the new movie FATHER OF KING, starring Chris Attoh, and Melissa Determine, shooting in New York and metro Washington DC.