Mother's Day: Celebrating the heartbeat of humanity

Delali Sika May - 09 - 2025 , 09:57 5 minutes read

Each year, as the second Sunday of May approaches, the air is filled with a familiar warmth—one that celebrates the love, sacrifice, and strength of mothers.

But beyond the bouquets and brunches lies a deeper sentiment shared by many Ghanaian women: that Mother’s Day is not just an imported observance but a cultural expression of gratitude for those who nurture life.

For Eunice Asantewaa Ankomah, a Fintech Communication and Digital Financial Services (DFS) Consultant, Mother’s Day is a celebration that transcends biology.

“Mother’s Day for me is a day to celebrate womanhood and every woman who shows love and concern towards people,” she shared.

“It is a day to remind women of their strength and resilience.”

Caregiving, devotion

Her thoughts reflect the broader understanding that motherhood is not only about giving birth, but about caregiving and devotion.

Joan Sefakor Akpakli Dafliso, a teacher at Abor Senior High School

“I will say a mother is anyone who cares for children, prays for them, and provides for them—biological or not.

Giving birth can be the known basis, but for me, mother goes beyond biology,” she emphasised.

This sentiment is echoed by Mrs Joan Sefakor Akpakli Dafliso, a teacher at the Abor Senior High School and a mother of four.

“A mother is anyone who takes care of children and has their welfare at heart,” she said.

For her, Mother’s Day is a sacred reminder of duty.

“It reminds me that I have a responsibility towards my children—both biological and adopted.

It inspires me to strive hard to make them comfortable and responsible.”

Appreciation

Both women agree that the celebration of Mother’s Day has deepened their appreciation for their mothers.

Miss Ankomah, who is also a mother of two, noted, “Being a mother now myself, I understand the sacrifices my mother made.

It increases my admiration and love for all mothers.

I also get to feel the love and appreciation from my children.” Mrs Dafliso shared a similar experience.

“The celebration has brought me closer to my children and has taught me to appreciate my mom more.

It motivates me to do everything within my power to ensure my children are comfortable.”

While some critics argue that Mother’s Day is a foreign culture adopted without a deeper understanding, both women disagree.

“I don’t think so,” said Miss Ankomah.

“Just as we have different celebrations across the globe, Mother’s Day is one of those.

Culture, they say, is a way of life.

This has become one of our ways.”

For Mrs Dafliso, it is “a culture that helps us appreciate motherhood.”

Sacrifice

They also dismissed suggestions that the celebration is being overdone.

“Nothing, honestly, is over for mothers. We are doing just fine,” said Miss Ankomah. Mrs Dafliso added, “It takes a whole lot of sacrifice to be a mother.

I don’t think we are overdoing it.”

On the issue of whether the celebration should be tailored to suit Ghanaian culture, both women see no need for drastic changes.

“I don’t think it is outside our culture,” Miss Ankomah stated.

“We are doing it the way we know best.”

Mrs Dafliso agreed, saying, “I see nothing wrong with the way we celebrate it.”

One question that often comes up during Mother’s Day is whether Father’s Day receives equal attention.

While Miss Ankomah believes she celebrates both parents equally, she acknowledged a general disparity in public enthusiasm.

“Women, by our nature, can blow up things; men tend to be a bit reserved, and that can explain the seemingly lack of prominence given to Father’s Day,” she explained.

“My parents both poured themselves into us, so we celebrate them both.”

Mrs Dafliso strongly advocates for equal celebration of fathers.

“Yes, fathers deserve the same prominence on Father’s Day because they equally sacrifice for their children.

Inasmuch as we have bad fathers, we equally have bad mothers.”

Prayer

As the world gears up to honour mothers, both women had heartfelt messages for fellow mothers and women aspiring to motherhood.

“Ayekoo to all mothers,” said Miss Ankomah.

“The task is not easy, but we are doing it with all the care and love. God bless all mothers.

To any woman waiting to be a mother by biology, God will meet them at their point of need.”

Mrs. Dafliso also had a word of encouragement. “It should be a day to remind mothers of their duties towards their children and other people’s children.

It should motivate them to do more for their children.”

Heroes

In a world constantly shifting between tradition and modernity, Mother’s Day stands as a comforting constant—a moment to honour the silent heroes whose stories shape our lives.

Whether through biological birth or nurturing care, women like Miss Ankomah and Mrs Dafliso remind us that motherhood is not merely a role, but a lifelong mission of love, sacrifice, and purpose.

As Ghana joins the rest of the world in celebrating Mother’s Day, may the focus not only be on gifts and festivities, but also on the stories of women whose everyday efforts keep the world turning.

And may we remember that the heart of a mother—whether in a bustling fintech office or a rural classroom—is the heartbeat of humanity.