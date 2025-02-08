Ministry of Roads commits to implement modernised tolling system

Daily Graphic Feb - 08 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has reiterated its commitment to implementing a modernised system that addresses the current tolling and road maintenance funding challenges faced by the country.

A statement signed by the ministry’s Head of Public Relations Unit, Nazir Ahmed Nartey, explained that the move was in line with the National Democratic Congress, and President John Dramani Mahama’s plan to reintroduce road and bridge tolls to generate revenue for road maintenance and related matters.

“To this end, the Ministry is putting together the modalities for a modern, technologically driven toll collection system,” it added.

It further stated that to achieve this objective, the ministry would employ an open, transparent, competitive, cost-effective and fair procurement process.

Background

In November 2021, the New Patriotic Party governemt under former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ordered the cessation of the collection of road and bridge tolls at all locations nationwide.

The government explained that the abolishment of the road tolls was to enhance productivity, reduce environmental pollution and reduce the heavy traffic congestion that road tolls were found to cause nationwide.

“Mr Speaker, our roads need fixing.

Our roads are being fixed.

It is true that more roads have been fixed and are being fixed over the last five years than any relative period in the entire history of our nation.

We even want to do a lot more and this budget will cater for this,” the then Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, said when he announced the government’s plans during the 2022 budget presentation to Parliament.

However, during the presentation of the 2024 mid-year fiscal policy review in Parliament on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, former Minister of Finance, Dr Amin Adam, stated that the government would re-introduce the tolls.

At the time, he described it as part of a comprehensive strategy to enhance infrastructure funding and management.

The move aimed to generate additional revenue to support the maintenance and development of the country's road network.