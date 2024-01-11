Medi-Moses marks 30 years of healthcare delivery

Daily Graphic Jan - 11 - 2024 , 08:35

The Medi- Moses Herbal Clinic and Prostate Centre in Accra has marked its 30 years anniversary celebration with a renewed assurance to be dedicated to its customers.

The company also used the occasion launch two products unto the Ghanaian market namely, Medi- Tooth Paste and Garlic Capsules.

Speaking at an anniversary dinner, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the facility, Dr. De- Gaulle Moses Dogbatsey shed light on the company’s humble beginning, noting that it was now overwhelmed with the stunning achievements over the years.

He said the company was determined to give optimum service to customers through its various products and services on the market.

"We are extremely grateful to God for giving us the opportunity to see this day. In the industry where trust is paramount, we hold ourselves to a very high standard of delivering on our promises, earning the confidence of our customers, and establishing ourselves as a beacon of reliability ", he stated.

Plans

Dr. De Gaulle Moses Dogbatsey emphasised the medical facility which had led in the creation of awareness on prostate cancer, would now intensify its public education on good healthcare for everyone.

That, the centre aimed to do through periodic community health care programmes and customers appreciation initiatives.

Also, he stated that it would keep leveraging on innovation, strategic partnerships, and solutions to meet the constantly evolving needs of its customers.

Some of the customers who were at the dinner said, the journey of Medi- Moses had been one of resilience, adaptability, and commitment to excellence.

Medi-Moses Clinic and Herbal Centre was established in 1993 through its discovery of a cure that deals with Benign Prostate (BPH).

The medical centre has innovated in many phases of health provision from just the production and sale of herbal medications in 1993 to being a world leader in men’s health in 2023.