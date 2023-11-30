Mahama donates to Shai Doku Hospital to mark 65th birthday

Timothy Gobah Nov - 30 - 2023 , 05:38

As part of activities to commemorate his 65th birthday, former President John Dramani Mahama, yesterday donated hospital equipment, assorted food items, detergents and school bags to the staff and patients of the Shai Osudoku District Hospital at Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region.

The equipment included two incubators, two phototherapy machines and four pieces C-PAP machines.

Others were 200 packs of water, 20 boxes of tinned tomatoes, 35 boxes of cooking oil, 30 boxes of canned mackerel,100 packs of baby diapers, 200 packs of assorted drinks and 90 pieces of schoolbags.

The rest were 40 boxes of biscuits, 24 gallons of bleach, 74 gallons of liquid soap, 150 bags of rice, 50 sacks of sugar and 500 packs of hot meals.

President Mahama was accompanied by his wife, Lordina Mahama, and children; the former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah; the Director of Elections of the NDC, Dr Edward Omane Boama, and his Spokesperson, Joyce Bawa-Mogtari.

President Mahama was later joined by his family and the hospital staff to cut his 65th birthday cake.

Commendation

Former President Mahama, who is also the Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 election, lauded the Director of the Hospital, Dr Kennedy Brightson, including medical and staff members for keeping the facility safe from maternal deaths in the last five years.

Over the past few decades, the maternal mortality rate in the country has seen a steady decline due to several factors and robust systems put in place to ensure safe pregnancy and delivery.

Data available at the Ghana Health Service show that in total, there were 875 maternal deaths in 2018 and 838 in 2019.

Some of the items which were donated to the hospital

Mr Mahama underscored the need for the health directorate to improve on their records by providing quality health care for the people at all times.

He also entreated citizens to spend special days such as birthdays to give glory to God by visiting and supporting the marginalised and the needy in society.

Appreciation

Dr Brightson thanked the former president for choosing to celebrate his birthday with them and for the donation, particularly the incubators.

He, however, appealed to former President Mahama and his family and other benevolent organisations and individuals to continue to support the hospital.

Dr Brightson further appealed for a 32-seater bus to aid in transporting staff of the hospital some of whom he said lived far from the facility.