Lukula, Mempeasem chieftaincy clash victims stranded - Appeal for assistance

Mohammed Fugu Jun - 17 - 2023 , 12:37

Barely three weeks after a violent chieftaincy and land dispute broke out at Lukula and Mempeasem in the North Gonja District in the Savannah Region, some residents whose houses were razed are still stranded and with no help.

The victims, some of whom had all their houses destroyed, are currently living in dilapidated structures while others are seeking shelter in churches and mosques.

Since the incident, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and other local authorities are yet to visit the community, not to talk of providing the victims with relief items, the Daily Graphic has gathered.

Although relative peace has since returned to the area, the affected persons are still struggling to survive, as they have not received any relief support.

When the Daily Graphic visited the community, it observed that some of the community members, particularly women and children who fled the area for safety, had since returned to the community, but with anxiety and sorrow.

However, most of them were still hiding in the bushes for fear for their lives. Even with those who had managed to return, they appeared traumatised and hopeless.

Schools and health facilities in the communities have remained closed as the staff had fled the area for fear of being attacked.



A view of the Lukula community

Victims

One of the victims, Abdul-Rahaman Yakubu, told the Daily Graphic that they lost virtually everything to the attack, and were now homeless and stranded.

“Most of our people are still hiding in the bush; those of us who have returned too came to meet all our crops being destroyed by livestock. Apart from the clothes we are wearing we couldn’t salvage anything during the incident.”

“The women cannot even go to fetch water because all their pots and basins were burnt,” he lamented.

He said those who had returned were staying in school buildings and worship centres, which was very uncomfortable.

An opinion leader, Shaibu Zakaria, said NADMO and the local authorities had neglected them, as they had not visited the area to assess the situation.

He said: “Since the incident occurred no authority has visited us to assess the situation, not to talk of providing us with some relief items. Even in 2019 when a similar incident occurred nobody appeared here.”

He, therefore, appealed to authorities and benevolent organisations to, as a matter of urgency, come to their aid to help alleviate their plight.



The interior of a building burnt during the clash

Reaction

When contacted, the Savannah Regional Director of NADMO, Mohammed Tohir, said his outfit was collaborating with the District Assembly and the Member of Parliament for the area to mobilise some relief items for the victims.

“It is not true that we have neglected them. As I speak to you I am on my way to Accra to follow up on a request I sent to the head office for relief items. I am very hopeful that very soon we will be able to mobilise some items for them,” he said.

Renewed chieftaincy and land clashes that occurred between the Lukula and Mempeasem communities on Thursday, May 25, resulted in the death of at least seven persons and injury to many others.

The conflict involved rival chiefs in the Wasipe Traditional Area in the Savannah Region and the Soo Traditional Area in the North East Region.

The Lukula community is on the boundary of the two traditional areas.

During the clashes some houses were also burnt down, leading to the displacement of residents, particularly women and children. Many houses and properties worth thousands of cedis were destroyed.

Following the attack, the police arrested a number of suspects and arraigned them before court.