Liati-Wote - Epicentre of tourist attractions waiting to be explored

Alberto Mario Noretti Feb - 16 - 2024 , 07:28

The tourist community of Liati in the Afadzato-South District of the Volta Region is known for its status as the home of the 885-metre Mountain Afadja (Afadjato), the highest mountain in Ghana.

It is also noted for the captivating Tagbo Falls, which has an estimated height of 50 metres.

These two features attract thousands of tourists to Liati-Wote every year.

However, there are other characteristics of the community which add more weight to its high touristic appeal and afford visitors to the place even more awe-inspiring experiences.

For instance, the first-time visitor to Liati-Wote is struck by the intense and prolonged silence in the entire community.

This is because it is forbidden to make noise in Liati-Wote.

Apart from that, most people go farming during the day, leaving only a few behind at home, and so the silence intensifies during the day, leaving visitors with more questions than answers.

Noise-making is only allowed during festive occasions.

It is also forbidden to keep dogs in Liati-Wote because it is believed dogs see beyond humans and could scare away the spirits protecting the community.

The total absence of the barking of dogs adds to the silence and serenity of the exceptionally clean area, where there are bins at vantage points, hence there is no such thing as rubbish in Liati-Wote.

Thus, it is a very serious offence to litter about.

Meanwhile, there is no such thing as crime in Liati-Wote because anyone who conceives the idea of committing a crime in the community will incur the instant wrath of the gods of the land.

Eco-friendly

The eco-friendly place is green even during the harmattan because it is forbidden to farm on the slopes of Afadjato.

If Afadjato and Tagbo Falls are exciting to visitors, then the 45-minute walk through the dense forest with friendly millipedes, fluttering colourful butterflies on the way to the falls, and the ancient caves with birds singing from their hideouts, is a thrilling expedition beyond description.

The discordant sound from the meandering crystal clear stream from the falls, running swiftly through the rocks and thick vegetative cover of the area beneath the concrete and wooden bridges in the jungle make the trip even more appealing.

Arriving at the falls, the weather suddenly turns autumnal, with temperatures as low as 10 degrees Celsius, and even lower during the rainy season.

No swimming

Another thing forbidden by the traditional authorities of Liati-Wote is swimming in the water beneath the falls.

That probably accounts for its clear nature. From the bed of the water, one could clearly see a coin, pin and smooth splendid pebbles.

The tourists’ reception (rest) in Liati-Wote, the modest Tagbo Falls Lodge, the Community Guest House and Apollo Park at the Foot of Afadjato, as well as the friendly nature of the people, are jewels which hold even brighter tourism prospects for the community.

Some of the less spoken-about features in Liati-Wote are the Twin Mountain and the Aduadu Mountain, both of which offer captivating sceneries.

Already, 430 tourists made up of 315 Ghanaians and 115 people from the USA, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands and far way Columbia have visited Liati-Wote this year, assisted by the 15 tour guides in the community who are all volunteers.

The Manager of the Afadjato-Tagbo Eco-Tourism Reception Centre in the community, Albert Tawiah, who disclosed this to the Daily Graphic last Monday, said in 2023, 8,234 tourists, including 7,016 Ghanaians and 1,218 foreigners, visited Liati-Wote, as against 6,615 in 2022.

Revenue

He said last year, Liati-Wote bagged GHS181,603 from tourist arrivals, a significant increase from the GHS76,579 realised in 2022.

“From all indications, the tourists’ arrivals are set to increase this year, and that means more revenue for Liati-Wote, which is poised to construct a durbar ground for festive events,” Mr Tawiah added.

He said in recent times, the tourists also take part in an extensive tour of the community to observe the lifestyle of the people.

From the fertile soils, the people of Liati-Wote produce plantain, banana, oranges, maize, cassava and cocoa bountifully.

However, one thing is conspicuously absent in Liati-Wote, and that is a market.

“The foodstuff is sold in the Hohoe market and other nearby towns,” Mr Tawiah said.