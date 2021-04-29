Lawrence Tetteh Ministries to organise prayer rally

The Worldwide Miracle Outreach and the Lawrence Tetteh Ministries have launched a 31-day non-denominational National Prayer Rally to seek the face of God to curb the rising indiscipline and other ills afflicting the nation.
The event, which will be on the theme: “This nonsense must stop”, will bring together religious leaders and worshippers to pray against evil agendas that seek to undermine the economic, social and political development of the country.
According to the organisers, the event would be held at the Fountain of Life Auditorium at Achimota in Accra at 6 a.m. daily from May 1 - 31, 2021.
Fear of God
The Founding President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach and the Lawrence Tetteh Ministries, Dr Lawrence Tetteh, who launched the programme, urged the people to uphold the fear of God attitude to reduce the prevailing lawlessness in the country.
“Christians must go back to evangelism and soul-winning for Christ. We are equally responsible and guilty for the lawlessness and the lack of godliness in the country.
“Indiscipline has permeated our educational structures, our health sector and all other social and economic structures of our nation. This indiscipline is what I prefer to say is ‘nonsense’ and must stop,” he said.
Dr Tetteh called on all to rise up in prayer and seek God’s intervention to restore the glory of the nation.
“A prayer-less nation is a powerless nation, and as people from all walks of life living together as Ghanaians, we must join hands and seek the face of God in these crucial times.
“To arrest this ‘nonsense’, the people must rise and pray. Our nation will not be saved by politics or economic structures; it will be saved only through the divine intervention of God,” he said.
COVID-19 Pandemic
On the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Tetteh said its emergence had not only created fear and panic in the world but also revealed the vulnerability of mankind.
“The pandemic has dealt with us as a nation, undermined our development and also derailed our economic progress, including our activities as Christians,” he said.