Kwahumanhene pledges to boost tourism

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Apr - 29 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

­­­The Omanhene of the Kwahu Traditional Area, Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng III, has pledged his commitment and readiness to boost tourism in the Kwahu enclave of the Eastern Region.

He said his outfit was passionate about developing tourism in the area since there were many tourist attractions, which, apart from paragliding, include waterfalls, caves and tiger nuts cultivation at Aduamoa, among others.

Such attractions, when properly developed, according to the Omanhene, would bring in more tourists and at the same time open up the area for investment and development.

Daasebre Boateng made this known when he spoke exclusively to the Daily Graphic at his palace at Abene, the seat of the Kwahu Paramountcy, on Resurrection Sunday.

"It is my desire and dedication to see to the development of tourism, as there are many attractions beyond paragliding,” he stated.

Foreign visitors

"I will develop tourist attractions in the area so that many people, particularly foreigners, will come and view them and attract the foreign visitors to invest in the Kwahu area and the country as a whole.

"These attractions have the potential to draw more tourists, as well as investors, into the area for development," the Omanhene indicated.

About the government's Feed Ghana Programme, the Omanhene explained that since there were large tracts of arable land in the Kwahu enclave, he would mobilise the people, farmers and fishermen, as well as those involved in livestock, to produce more food, cattle, fish and ruminants for consumption.

Daasebre Boateng also said Kwahus are well known for business, and he would ensure that businessmen in the area supported government initiatives.

Regular events

To make the Kwahu enclave the desired destination for tourism, Daasebre Boateng urged the government, through the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), to organise events regularly in the area, but not to wait for Easter to organise such events, to bring in revellers to the Kwahu enclave.

He stated that he would partner with the GTA and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to make the area a leading tourism destination and also to serve as a resting place for both local and foreign tourists.

Touching on the government's 24-Hour Economy initiative, Daasebre Boateng said that it would gain momentum in the area due to the numerous hospitality facilities that run for 24 hours without a break.

The Omanhene indicated that Illegal mining (galamsey) would also not be tolerated and that he and his people would support the government in the fight against the canker.

He expressed his appreciation to the President for coming to the area for the Easter festivities and hoped for more such visits in the coming years.

Writer's email: haruna.wunpini@graphic.com.gh