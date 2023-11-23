Kwahu Traditional Council prepares for late chief’s funeral - From Nov. 26 to Dec.3

Daily Graphic Nov - 23 - 2023 , 07:33

The Kwahu Traditional Council has declared Sunday, November 26, to Sunday, December 3, this year, as a period for the performance of the final funeral rites of the Kwahuhene and President of the Kwahu Traditional Council, Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng II.

He passed away in 2013 at the age of 80 and the initial rites, also known as ‘doteyie’ that accompanies the burial, was held in 2014, following what the council described as “his remarkable 42-year reign.”

The Kwahu Adontehene and Chairman of the Funeral Planning Committee, Akyemfuor Asiedu Agyeman III, in an interview with the Daily Graphic, said the funeral was open to the public, urging visitors to adhere to the outlined arrangements.

Akyemfuor Agyeman III said in connection with the final funeral rites, a ban on noise-making has been imposed within the Kwahu Traditional Area.

Activities

Among the scheduled activities for the funeral are a wake keeping, firing of muskets, traditional wailing and singing of dirges slated for Sunday, November 26.

On Monday, November 27, there will be a clean-up exercise by citizens of Kwahu, firing of muskets, and traditional drumming and dancing.

On Tuesday, November 28, libation will be poured at the River Subri (main river) by the Nsumankwahene, along with musketry, while traditional drumming and dancing by priests and priestesses of the Kwahu Traditional Area have been scheduled for Wednesday, November 29.

The arrival of the Kwahuhene, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyepong II, and other sub-chiefs and traditional rulers in a palanquin, along with the carrying of the Sampon (Effigy), to the durbar grounds will take place on Thursday, November 30.

Daasebre Agyepong II will sit in state with his sub-chiefs to receive sympathisers and donations.

There will be a Muslim Prayer and Storytelling on Friday, December 1, with firing of muskets and drumming by wing chiefs, Ahenemma, Abusua, Kwahuhene and also "Tiagya," the removal of the Sampon, on Saturday, December 2.

The funeral activities will be climaxed with an Interdenominational Memorial Church Service will be held on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

The Kwahu Traditional Council anticipates a respectful and well-organised observance of these funeral rites to honour the late Kwahuhene's legacy and contributions to the community.

Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng II

Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng II, who was known in private life as Nana Kofi Ampadu Acheampong, was enstooled in 1971.

He did not only serve as the Kwahuhene, but was also elected President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs for two consecutive terms between 1982 and 1989.

Additionally, he held the position of Vice-President of the National House of Chiefs from 1985 to 1988.

Beyond his traditional roles, the late Daasebre Boateng II served as the Chairman of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) from 2001 to 2009.