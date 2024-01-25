Kwaebibirem Assembly builds 2 classroom blocks

Samuel Kyei-Boateng, Kade Jan - 25 - 2024 , 09:33

The Kwaebibirem Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region has constructed two modern classroom blocks for the Kade Methodist and Akyem Abodom Municipal Assembly (MA) primary schools.

The GH¢582,000 Kade Methodist Basic School block is a one-storey building made up of six classrooms, an office, a storeroom and toilet facilities.

The GH¢341,000 Abodom M/A Primary School block consists of three classrooms, an office, a storeroom and toilets.

All the classrooms of the two school blocks are furnished with dual desks for the pupils, as well as teachers' tables and chairs.

The two projects were financed with the assembly's share of the Responsive Factor Grant and the District Assemblies Common Fund.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Kwaebibirem, Seth Antwi Boasiako, led the Daily Graphic to inspect the two projects last Wednesday.

He advised the staff and pupils of the two schools to take proper care of the buildings for them to last long.

He disclosed that since he assumed duty as the MCE in 2017, the assembly had provided more than 10 communities in the area with new school blocks.

Beneficiary

Mr Antwi Boasiako mentioned some of the beneficiary communities as Akyem Asuom, Bomso, Kwae, Kukubi and Larbikrom.

The MCE later led the Daily Graphic to inspect the progress of work on the tarring of roads.

He told the construction firm undertaking the project, Volta Impex, to strive to complete the project on schedule without compromising on the quality of the work.

He was full of praise for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for giving the municipality its fair share of the national cake.