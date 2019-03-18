Kwabenya Circuit of Methodist Church Ghana inaugurated

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, the Most Rev. Dr Paul K. Boafo, has charged Christians, particularly Methodists to concentrate on their core duty of winning souls for Jesus Christ and also making life better for humanity.
“Go all out to the communities and call the wanderers home to Christ Jesus. Remember you have no business whatsoever but to win souls,” he reminded the people.
The Most Rev. Boafo gave the advice at a ceremony held in Accra to inaugurate the Kwabenya Circuit of the Methodist Church Ghana and induct the Superintendent Minister, the Very Rev. Felix Tawiah Korankye Danquah into office as the head of the new circuit.
Circuit
The Kwabenya Circuit, which is under the Northern Accra Diocese, was carved out of the Dzorwulu Circuit in 2018. The circuit is made up of the Kwabenya Hills Nursery Society, Ascension Methodist Church, Grace Methodist Church, Victory Methodist Church, and the Narhman Methodist Society, with the Mount Sinai Society as the Circuit Head.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
The Presiding Bishop told leaders and members of the new circuit to sustain the zeal to do the will and work of God at all times.
“Let not your enthusiasm for the work of God end with the inauguration of the circuit, but be renewed every day so that the Lord will add to your numbers daily,” he said.
The Bishop of the Northern Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana, the Rt Rev. Prof. Joseph Edusa-Eyison, urged Christians to strive to have a Christ-like identity because “As Methodists [Christians], our faith requires us to have a personal encounter with Jesus Christ so that we can grow spiritually and in numbers”.
Sacrifices
He reminded the people that, “You are living stones built as the edifice of the Spirit into a Holy priesthood, offering spiritual sacrifices acceptable to God through Jesus Christ”.
The Diocesan Bishop advised the youth of Ghana to focus on living a chaste life. This, he indicated, was one of the surest ways to end the problem of political vigilantism currently facing the country, adding that it will be appropriate for the youth to consult the elderly or the church before they take certain decisions in their lives.
Rt Rev. Prof. Edusa-Eyison emphasised the need for the youth in the country to be taught to appreciate the good things in life.
Commitment
The newly inducted Superintendent Minister of the Kwabenya Circuit, the Very Rev. Felix Tawiah Korankye Danquah pledged his commitment to the initiative of the Methodist Church Ghana to grow its membership and pleaded with the members of the new circuit to help him and his team of leaders to discharge their duties to the glory of God and the benefit of humanity.
According to him, his upbringing as a Methodist has prepared him for the task ahead, and added that, “As a Methodist, you have to go through a lot. So before you are selected and inducted as a superintendent minister, you must have gone through the mill.”
The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Ms Sarah Adwoa Sarfo, who was a Special Guest at the ceremony, thanked the Methodist Church Ghana for creating a circuit in Kwabenya to enhance the work of God.