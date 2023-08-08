Kumasi South Hospital staff reject former KATH CEO's posting to facility

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Aug - 08 - 2023 , 13:36

Some members of the Health Services Workers Union at the Kumasi South Hospital are protesting the posting of Dr Oheneba Owusu Danso, a former Chief Executive Officer of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital to the facility on clinical duties.

Dr Oheneba Owusu Danso, a plastic reconstructive and hand surgeon recently went on compulsory retirement.

But he has been re-engaged for two years, starting from July 2023 to June 2025.

Per a letter signed by the Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kumah Aboagye, Dr. Danso is on a two-year contract as a Consultant in Plastic, Reconstructive, and Hand Surgeon at the Kumasi South Hospital.

On hearing about the posting, some workers have raised red flags and questioned what Dr Danso was going to do at Kumasi South Hospital, located at Atonsu in Kumasi.

Speaking in a radio interview with Accra-based Citi FM on Tuesday, [August 8, 2023], the Vice Chairman of the Health Services Workers Union at the Kumasi South Hospital, Joshua Lawrence Nii Adu Arday said they will oppose the posting.

“We heard the news and we saw it on social media, about Dr Oheneba Owusu Danso who they are bringing to Kumasi South Hospital..., if that is what is the case then I think that we are not ready for him. Because he is a plastic surgeon, what is he coming to do here? he quizzed.



"There are people here who are capable of handling affairs here. We are not saying that we are preventing the government from increasing us [our numbers] or adding up to us, but for God’s sake, he’s 65 years old. What is he coming to do?” he stressed.

Attached below is the a copy of the letter from the Director General of the Ghana Health Service: