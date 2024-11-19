Featured

Korle Klottey Assembly unveils DRIP equipment ... kicks off work at Nii Amugi School

Beatrice Laryea Nov - 19 - 2024 , 09:57

The Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region has received and formally unveiled its share of equipment under the government’s District Road Improvement Project (DRIP).

At a brief ceremony held in Accra last Friday, the assembly revealed the new assets, which include three concrete mixers, two tipper trucks, one water tanker, one roller, one backhoe and one grader.

Some of the equipment were immediately deployed to support ongoing projects, including an astroturf project at the Nii Amugi Cluster of Schools at Adabraka and road construction work at the Osu Police Station.

Dignitaries at the event included the Adabraka Atukpai Mantse, Nii Tetteh Adjabeng II, the acting President of the Osu Traditional Council, Nuumo Gbelenfo, the Municipal Chief Executive, Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah, the Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Juliana Aboagye, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey and Deputy Coordinating Director, Amadu Iddris.

Benefits

Speaking at the event, the MCE, Nii Adjei Tawiah, emphasised that the newly unveiled equipment would significantly address developmental challenges in the municipality, particularly with ongoing projects.

The drip equipment launched at the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly. Picture: BENEDICT OBUOBI

He highlighted that the days of incurring high costs to rent equipment for various projects were now behind them, thanks to the arrival of the DRIP assets.

"It has become essential for us to gather this morning to unveil this equipment which has been provided by the central government to district assemblies. This will enable us to carry out critical projects without delays or the need to raise funds to rent equipment," he said.

“This is a very important day for us in Korle Klottey because we have a lot to do and with this equipment, I believe we will be able to do the work.”

The MCE expressed his gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for their unwavering efforts to drive development across the country’s districts.

"Undertaking such projects, with the significant financial investments involved, is no small feat. A heartfelt thank you goes to His Excellency the President and the Vice-President for this vital initiative which will go a long way in addressing many of the challenges we face in our district," he said.

The MCE also urged the operators of the new equipment to use it responsibly to ensure its longevity and full effectiveness.

"We have been trained on how to properly handle the equipment and there is a DRIP coordinator and other personnel available to address any issues promptly. I encourage the operators to take good care of these assets so that we can all benefit from them for years to come," he added.

Ongoing projects

For his part, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, said the new equipment would greatly support the ongoing projects he had initiated within the constituency and thanked the government for its visionary leadership.

He highlighted some of his projects, noting, "I’ve started a road project in the Osu Barracks, which had been in poor condition for a long time. Along with a few of my colleagues, I took it upon myself to begin repairs. I also helped facilitate the construction of an astroturf at the Nii Amugi School and as we speak, the roller and grader are on their way to the site to assist in completing that work."

Mr Nortey also pointed out additional areas in need of the new equipment. "There are several stretches in need of these machines such as around the Odaw River, the market area and the road between Accra Brewery and CMB Market.

With these machines now available, we won’t have to wait for urban roads to address these issues. Our engineers and staff will guide us and we will get the job done."