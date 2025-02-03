Next article: Looming crisis at Guntingli - Refuse dumps left unattended to for many years

KOFIH-Ghana conducts free medical outreach for Amasaman residents

Justice Agbenorsi Feb - 03 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The Ghana Chapter of the Korea Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH) Global Alumni has organised a four-day clinical outreach for residents of Amasaman in the Ga West Municipality.

More than 537 patients were assessed during the first phase of the outreach which focused on eye conditions and hernia, among others.

It was followed by free surgery by a group of medical practitioners, which comprised consultant surgeons and nurses for patients who could not afford the service.

In all, 42 people benefited from the eye surgery while 38 benefited from general operations.

The outreach took place at the Amasaman District Hospital also known as the Ga West Municipal Hospital. Scores of people travelled from communities such as Suhum, Adeiso and Apedwa to participate in the exercise.

Rationale

The President of the KOFIH Global Alumni (KGA), Ghana Chapter, Dr Ralph Armah, who doubles as the Director of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, explained that the initiative formed part of efforts by the group to give back to society and a broader goal of providing essential healthcare services to underserved communities.

“We aim to assist those who cannot afford necessary surgeries or lack access to specialised care,” he added.

Dr Armah noted that to ensure the comprehensive health care of patients, the outreach featured a multi-disciplinary team of healthcare professionals, including specialists and nurses from various institutions across the country.

Due to the increased turnout for the outreach, Dr Armah advocated for the establishment of a long-term plan to reduce the disease burden in these communities.

After the surgery, he said patients requiring extra attention would receive aftercare from local clinicians, with arrangements in place for referrals to the Greater Regional Hospital if further assistance was still needed.

He further urged the public to prioritise their health, advising anyone experiencing abnormal symptoms to seek medical attention promptly, adding, “Early intervention can make a significant difference”.

Gratitude

One of the beneficiaries, Stephen Elston, who has been battling a hernia for the past five years, expressed gratitude to the foundation for coming to his aid.

“I have been battling this for a very long time and because I haven’t been working, funding my surgery was difficult.

“I am extremely grateful to the foundation for coming to my aid with this initiative,” he said. a