JHS 3 student of St Dominic Roman Catholic School wins Junior Graphic Essay competition

Daily Graphic Dec - 13 - 2023 , 07:07

A junior high school (JHS) Three student of the St Dominic Roman Catholic School, Akwatia in the Eastern Region, Griffith Nana Osafo Brako, has been adjudged the overall winner of the 2023 Junior Graphic National Essay Competition.

He topped 49 others who took part in the final stage of the competition organised for Upper primary pupils and JHS students in the country.

For his prize, Griffith will receive a cash prize of GH¢2,500, a computer tablet and a certificate.

A former student of the Southbridge Montessori School, Accra, Michelle Naa Ansah Addy, placed second, and she will also receive a cash prize of GH¢2,000, a tablet and a certificate; the third place was won by a former student of the Stanward School Limited, Accra, Myron Sean Buertey Adjor, whose prize is GH¢1,500, a tablet and a certificate.

In addition to their prizes, the top winners, as well as those who placed fourth to 10th, will have the rare opportunity to meet and interact with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

Other winners

The fourth to seventh winners in that order were Chara Ewurama Nhyira Folson (Unique Child International School, Teshie), Boadi Ababio (Little Sparks Academy, Accra), Mary Acquah Obeng (St Dominic R/C Basic School, Akwatia) and Ethelda Eyram Kuadamah (Wesley International School).

Ayepah Abena Koomson (St Paul Methodist School, Accra), Alexander Dun-Buunaaim (St John the Evangelist Catholic School, Accra), as well as Prince Asare Duodu (St Dominic R/C Basic School, Akwatia) were eighth, ninth and 10th respectively.

The fourth to 10th position holders will each have a cash prize of GH¢500 and a certificate.

Congratulations

The Editor of the Junior Graphic, Hannah A. Amoah, commended the winners on their sterling performance in the competition, which was keenly contested.

She said they had proved to everyone that they were the best and advised them not to rest on their laurels but to continue to study hard to always distinguish themselves among the lot.

Mrs Amoah said that the contestants would be awarded at a ceremony in Accra next year.

She also advised students who did not make it not to give up, but to continue to contest and be among the top 10 in subsequent competitions.

Stages

At the preliminary stage of the contest, over 1,000 entries were received across the length and breadth of the country.

At this stage, students who took part in the competition wrote the essays in the comfort of their homes and submitted them.

Fifty students were selected to write the final test at the offices of the Graphic Communications Group Ltd across the country, to select the 10 best essays.

They were supervised by the Regional, Zonal and Business Managers of GCGL to make the final results fair and credible.

This year’s competition, which was on the theme "Unearthing and nurturing talents through writing", was sponsored by Promasidor, producers of Cowbell, in partnership with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Advisory Unit, Office of the President.