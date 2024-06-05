Previous article: "It was like sitting with a saint"; Father Campbell on how he felt meeting Pope Francis

Intervene in Senya-Fetteh land issue - Senya chiefs appeal to President, Interior Minister

Emmanuel Bonney Jun - 05 - 2024 , 09:05

The chiefs and elders of Senya Bereku in the Central Region have called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Minister for the Interior, Henry Quartey, to intervene swiftly and decisively in a land dispute between the town and Gomoa Fetteh before tensions escalate further.

They said through dialogue, respect for the law, and fair arbitration, a peaceful resolution could be achieved. “Senya Beraku remains committed to upholding justice, protecting our heritage, and fostering harmonious relations within our community,” the acting President of the Senya Bereku Traditional Area, Nenyi Kweku Kormitey, said at a press conference in Senya Bereku last Thursday.

Foundation

He said Senya lands, the very foundation of their heritage and livelihood, had been unlawfully encroached upon, and that action was unjust. He denounced the use of land guards, which had resulted in violence and tragically claimed the life of a soldier.

However, “We demand that the Ghana Army respect the ongoing stool land boundary dispute between Senya Beraku and Gomoa Fetteh, which is currently under review by the Supreme Court and the Ofankor High Court.

Nenyi Kormitey, who led the residents in a protest march, said the chiefs and elders were profoundly disappointed by the apparent endorsement of the illicit activities by the police.

Nenyi Kormitey said although the people of Senya were peace-loving people, they would not hesitate to protect what was rightfully theirs. He said Gomoa Fetteh had no legitimate claim to any lands while the matter was before the courts.

“Should the court rule in our favour, as we anticipate, given the evidence presented by our chiefs and elders, we will assert our rights and evict all trespassers without leniency,” he said.