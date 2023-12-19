Interdiction of SHS Heads: GES commences investigations

Severious Kale-Dery Dec - 19 - 2023 , 05:32

Investigations of interdicted heads of senior high schools for various infractions are ongoing, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has said.

The Director-General of GES, Dr Eric Nkansah, said they would be reinstated if investigations proved that they were innocent, “but for now, investigations are still ongoing”.

The affected heads were interdicted for allegedly collecting unauthorised sums of money from first-year students placed in their respective schools.

Unapproved items

They were accused of adding unapproved items on the harmonised prospectus contrary to directives by the GES not to do so.

Some of the items the heads added on the prospectus included ceremonial cloth, tracksuits, enrolment fee, SRC fee, calculator/maths set, hymn books, house dues, house jerseys, socks, embossment of items and file fees.

Others were PTA dues, entrance fees, balance fees, motivation fees, lunch bag, school jackets, petrol fees, checking of results, admission processes, printing of slips and maintenance fees.

The rest were compulsory sale of sewn anniversary cloth, ICT picture without printing, protocol payment, school uniform, bed, sports vests, extra books, crest, GH¢200 for NHIS card and money for chairs.

Dr Nkansah urged heads of second cycle institutions to abide by the directives on the harmonised prospectus and not go out of their way to impose any additional charges on students.

He said there was a good reason for developing the harmonised prospectus, adding that some factors were considered before arriving at the decision.

Affected heads

The affected heads are Patience Naki Mensah — Ghana SHS, Koforidua; Ampong Ahmed Omar — Collins SHS, Asante Akim North Municipal; Daniel Boamah Duku —Agric Nzema, and Kwadwo Obeng Appiah — Manso-Edubia SHS.

The rest are Selina Anane Afoakwa — Kumasi Girls' SHS, Kumasi; Nathaniel Asamoah — Asanteman SHS, Kumasi; Afi Yaw Stephen — Berekum SHS, Berekum; Joseph Jilinjeh Abudu — Odomanseman SHS, Sunyani and Nadia Lartechoe Annan — O'Reilly SHS, Accra